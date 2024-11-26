'Demure' named as 2024 word of the year by Dictionary.com

"Demure," a word that gained viral fame on TikTok thanks to creator Jools Lebron, has been named Dictionary.com's 2024 Word of the Year.

The announcement, made Monday on the platform's website, emphasized the deeper significance of the annual selection.

"The Word of the Year isn't just about popular usage; it reveals the stories we tell about ourselves and how we've changed over the year. And for these reasons, Dictionary.com's 2024 Word of the Year is 'demure,'" the announcement read.

The word took off on TikTok in August, with Lebron coining the phrase "very demure, very mindful" in a series of viral videos. She often paired "demure" with terms like "cutesy" and "considerate," sharing advice on how to be modest and respectful in various settings, such as the workplace.

Her playful yet thoughtful use of the word inspired countless recreations, solidifying its cultural impact.

TikToker Jools Lebron is seen in FiDi on Sept, 05, 2024 in New York City. The Hapa Blonde/GC Images via Getty Images, FILE

The word demure saw a massive 1,200% jump in digital media usage by August, according to Dictionary.com. Social media buzz sent Google searches soaring, with interest spiking nearly 14 times in the week of Aug. 18. On Dictionary.com, searches for demure were 200 times higher at the trend's peak compared to earlier in the year, highlighting its sudden explosion in popularity.

As a transgender woman, Lebron told "Good Morning America" in September that the fame and attention she's received have greatly improved her financial stability, allowing her to complete her transition and support her family.

"I grew up in a humble part of Chicago, and so being able to finally give my family good housing, and live in a good area. And being able to not do things like, where we're out of survival mode, but being able to actually afford things on its own is just being able to change my life," she said.