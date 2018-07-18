Drake's hit song "In My Feelings" slid easily to No. 1 this week on the Billboard charts thanks to a viral challenge that has everyone from Will Smith to Ryan Seacrest dancing in the streets.

It was all thanks to comedian Shiggy, who posted a video of himself dancing to the song, recently released on Drake's "Scorpion" double-album. That video, shared last month, has been viewed more than 5.5 million times.

By Tuesday, both Shiggy and Drake, 31, posted a photo to Instagram, sharing proof of their meeting. There's no word on what the two spoke about or whether the rumor is true that Drake gifted Shiggy $250,000.

But Drake, whose last name is Graham, give fans a hint with his caption that read, "Met the legend on the night we went number one."

For his part, Shiggy wrote in the caption, "Life Is Amazing It Is What It Should Be."

The song wasn't even an official single by Drake. The Toronto-bred rapper was, instead, pushing two other songs from "Scorpion": the inspirational anthem "God's Plan" and a calling-card to women everywhere, "Nice for What."

But, thanks to Shiggy, millions have heard Drake's single "In My Feelings." Celebrities -- including Will Smith, Ryan Seacrest, Ciara and Sterling K. Brown -- posted videos of themselves dancing to the song and doing the challenge.

The "In My Feelings" Challenge is essentially choreographed dance moves created by Shiggy. The comedian chose "In My Feelings" randomly after listening to Drake's album, he said on MTV's "TRL" last week.

"I liked a couple songs on there,” Shiggy said. “I like a lot of songs on there but that's the song when I heard it made me move. It made me want to dance. That was the one."

Shiggy credits his friend and NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. for creating the hashtag, #DoTheShiggy, which helped the challenge go viral.

"Everybody get crazy wit it and hashtag #DoTheShiggy legggoo," the New York Giants wide receiver wrote next to a video of him while doing the challenge.

"Odell Beckham Jr., he threw it up on his page," Shiggy said on "TRL. "He started that movement, man."