Dramatic 911 call after Demi Lovato's suspected overdose released: 'No sirens, please'

Jul 27, 2018, 12:34 PM ET
PHOTO: Demi Lovato performs during the 2018 California Mid-State Fair on July 22, 2018 in Paso Robles, California.PlayC Flanigan/Getty Images
The person who called 911 after Demi Lovato’s suspected drug overdose on Tuesday told the dispatcher that she did not want emergency responders to use sirens when they arrived at Lovato's home.

“No sirens please, right?” a woman can be heard saying in the 911 recording, which was obtained by ABC News.

The dispatcher replied, “No, no, no, no, this is a medical emergency. I don’t have control over that. … This is definitely a medical emergency and we need to get there as fast as possible.”

PHOTO: Singer Demi Lovato performs at the Rock in Rio Lisboa 2018 music festival in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2018.Pedro Fiza/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Singer Demi Lovato performs at the Rock in Rio Lisboa 2018 music festival in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2018.

The woman also told the dispatcher that she was with Lovato, adding, "We just need to get somebody out here.”

"Good job. Good luck, OK?" the dispatcher says just before the call is disconnected.

The 25-year-old singer remains hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, a rep for Lovato said, "Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support."

