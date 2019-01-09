Sandra Oh had a big night at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

The 47-year-old became the first Asian actress to host the annual award show and won Best Actress for her performance in BBC America’s "Killing Eve."

The star's former "Grey's Anatomy" co-star and friend Ellen Pompeo took to to congratulate Oh on her great success.

"This is a pretty sweet sight I gotta say...." she wrote alongside a photo of Oh posing with her Globe award after the night.

"@IamSandraOh no one deserves this more," she added.

This is a pretty sweet sight I gotta say.... @IamSandraOh no one deserves this more ???? https://t.co/JJEQX2aVEg — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) January 8, 2019

The bond between Oh and Pompeo's Grey's characters on the hit ABC medical drama helped coin the phrase "You’re my person," and it seems their friendship translates off the screen as well.

The duo remain close after Oh's exit from the show in 2014 after 10 seasons.

Pompeo supported her friend in July when Oh nabbed an Emmy nomination for best leading actress in a drama series.

Although Oh didn't win, she became the first Asian woman nominated in the category.

"This is beyond well deserved and your history making is incredibly moving," Pompeo posted to Twitter in July, months before the show. "Can't wait to hear your speech!! Which will have us in tears and laughing at the same time."

Oh's former boss, Shonda Rhimes, the creator, head writer and producer of "Grey's Anatomy," also commended Oh on her successful night at the Globes.

I am so incredibly happy for @IamSandraOh tonight. Well-deserved. Overdue. She is always best actress, y'all. Always. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 7, 2019

"I am so incredibly happy for @IamSandraOh tonight. Well-deserved. Overdue," she wrote. "She is always best actress, y'all. Always."