Emma Stone says she's still finding her voice

Emma Stone is embracing life's changes as she gets older but she still doesn't have it all figured out.

The Academy-Award winning actress, who is the cover star of British Vogue's February 2019 issue, opened up to the outlet about her break from acting, celebrating a life milestone and what she's learned along the way.

Having celebrated her 30th birthday in November, Stone revealed it wasn't all she imagined.

"I got gloomy for about a week,” she told Vogue. “But realized the most interesting part about becoming an adult is most things become bittersweet. I’m still finding my voice.”

Stone, who has struggled with anxiety and panic attacks throughout much of her life, also shared what she's learned over the years.

“It's OK if not everybody likes you," she said. "So that was a major lesson, not falling over myself to win over the unwinnable."

"Nobody knows what they're doing!" she added. "We're all just a bunch of people trying to figure out how to get through the day.”

Despite this self-proclaimed uncertainty, Stone seems to put up a good front.

She recently starred in "The Favourite" alongside Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman. The film secured five Golden Globe nominations, including one for best picture. Both Stone and Weisz earned best supporting actress nods.

Along with the film's success in the award show circuit, the co-stars also developed strong relationships.

"I know people often say they will be friends for life. I'm not sure that's always true. But I think we really will," Colman said about Weisz and Stone in a recent appearance on "Popcorn with Peter Travers."

"We had rehearsals beforehand and we really got to know each other very well and be embarrassed in front of each other," she added.

Stone said she hasn't worked since last December.

“By the time I work again, it will have been 14 months," she told Vogue. "I didn't learn a language, I didn't learn to cook, I've been a little... drifty.”