Emmys 2022: Nomination snubs and surprises

Predictable is not a word you'd use to describe Tuesday's Emmy nominations, which come in advance of the actual award ceremony on Sept. 12.

"Succession," "Ted Lasso" and "The White Lotus" won the most nominations. But the big news, as ever, comes with the snubs and surprises that turned everyone's heads.

See the full list of nominations here and read on to learn more about the nominations that threw TV lovers for a loop.

SNUB: "This Is Us," in its much adored and cried over final season, failed to earn a nomination for drama series. Some parting gift from the Emmy gods! And if misery loves company, save a tear for Kevin Costner’s "Yellowstone," which also missed a callout for drama series despite being a cable smash for four seasons. Is it too retro for Emmy tastes? Their loss.

SURPRISE: "Euphoria" star Zendaya, 25, made history by becoming the youngest actress ever to become a two-time Emmy nominee, having set an earlier record in 2020 by becoming the youngest to win the category of outstanding lead actress in a drama series.

SNUB: Not a single member of the cast of ratings juggernaut and drama series nominee "Stranger Things" picked up an acting nomination. Feeling especially bad for Sadie Sink, who is just sensational this season.

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield and Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in "Stranger Things." Netflix

SURPRISE: Cheers for Rhea Seehorn, who finally -- after five seasons as the morally complicated Kim Wexler of "Better Call Saul," earns a nomination for drama supporting actress. If there’s any justice. . .

SNUB: "Maid," "The Staircase" and "Under the Banner of Heaven" come up empty for limited series and yet Emmy makes room for the flawed likes of "Pam & Tommy" and "Inventing Anna." Someone was asleep at the switch in this category.

SURPRISE: And a good one. "Squid Game," the South Korean survival thriller and Netflix sensation, is now the first non-English Language drama series to be nominated for an Emmy, along with four of its cast. Watch out "Succession" -- look what "Parasite" did at the Oscars.

SURPRISE: And not a good one. Both Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh are nominated for drama actress for the fiasco of a final season perpetrated by "Killing Eve." I’m guessing even Comer and Oh can’t believe it.

SNUB: Mandy Moore delivered her best acting ever as the mom fighting dementia in "This Is Us" and the Emmys thought -- what? -- not to notice! Selena Gomez ("Only Murders in the Building") is another singer turned actress who can’t get no Emmy respect.

Steve Martin (Charles), Selena Gomez (Mabel) and Martin Short (Oliver) in a photo from "Only Murders in the Building" season 2. Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

SURPRISE: Sarah Paulson snagged a well-deserved nod as lead actress in a limited series for bringing a bruised humanity to the much-reviled Linda Tripp in "Impeachment." Early word had Paulson out of the running because she wore an allegedly shaming fatsuit to play the late political operator.

SNUB: Alan Ruck is practically the only member of the Roy family not to pick up an acting nomination for "Succession," despite his wily wit as political aspirant Connor Roy. Perhaps the presence of three of his costars in supporting actor drama series category crowded him out of contention. I’m crying foul.

SURPRISE: Adam Scott didn't do a bit of showing off to earn a lead actor drama series nomination for uncovering the innie and outie sides of his character in "Severance." He’ll have to fight off the double punch of Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong in "Succession," but it’s fun to root for a dark horse who is this talented. The same goes for first-time lead actress nominee Melanie Lynskey who deserves an underdog victory in the drama series category for "Yellowjackets."

SNUB: Oscar winner Julia Roberts pulled out all the stops to play Martha Mitchell in "Gaslit," and yet Emmy voters shunned her efforts. This year’s Oscar champ, Jessica Chastain, also ran out of the money for "Scenes from a Marriage." Is Emmy showing a big-screen animus?

SURPRISE: ABC’s "Abbott Elementary" put a major network back in the race against the streamers for comedy series and earned four acting nominations for a cast that made life in a public school both hilarious and heartfelt.

A scene from "Abbott Elementary." Scott Everett White/ABC

SNUB: It hurt that Andie MacDowell, so good in "Maid" as the mother of Margaret Qualley -- her real-life daughter -- didn’t get a nomination along with Qualley. Emmy seems to like breaking up teams. Look at Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, equally fine as costars in "The Morning Show" -- so why shun Aniston and celebrate Witherspoon? To stir up excitement? Maybe. But there’ll already be plenty of fun this year just keeping score. Place your bets.