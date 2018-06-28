It may be a few more months before fans get to watch the final season of "Game of Thrones." But if you refuse to wait that long, actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is sharing hints about what to expect from his character, Jamie Lannister.

If you'd rather not spoil the ending of this epic fantasy drama, then I wouldn't read on.

"GOT" fans may recall that at the end of season 7, Jamie Lannister and his twin sister, err lover, Cersei, played by Lena Headey, had a falling out. She even suggests that she may have her brother killed.

Going into season 8, Coster-Waldau, 47, told Vanity Fair he had to ask several questions of his character.

"Can we redefine ourselves? Most people have moments in their life where you go, ‘Can I really, fundamentally change?’" he explained. "The core of him has always been Cersei ... when that’s taken away, what are you then? What’s left? Is there anything left? When he leaves, obviously he has no idea. He doesn’t know the answer to that question."

When Cersei said at the end of last season that she wants him killed, Jamie Lannister replied, "I don't believe you."

Coster-Waldau told the magazine that what his character really meant was: “I don't love you anymore."

"I’m calling your bluff, and, you know, you can’t hurt me now because my heart has been destroyed by you," he said. "You can’t hurt me anymore than you already have.”

But Coster-Waldau said going into season 8 those feelings may have softened a bit.

“That’s, of course, said in a moment of passion. Who knows if it’s true?” he said. “I’ve almost been married 20 years -- June 6 will be our 20th anniversary -- and I’m very, very lucky. I have a wonderful wife. But over 20 years, there are times where you have fights."

He continued, "You can be so angry that for a second in your passion and anger you can go, ‘Oh, f--- this.’ Of course, three seconds later, you go, ‘No, no, no. What am I doing? What am I thinking?’ I think the fundamental emotions are the same in every relationship."

Clearly Coster-Waldau is looking forward to the eighth and final season of HBO's "Game of Thrones." It premieres in 2019.