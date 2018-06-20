George and Amal Clooney donate $100,000 to support immigrant children

Once again, George and Amal Clooney are supporting an emerging cause with cash.

The celebrity couple just announced they're donating $100,000 to help immigrant children in the United States.

The donation was made to The Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights. The organization declares on its website that its mission is to "promote the best interests of unaccompanied immigrant children with due regard to the child’s expressed wishes, according to the Convention on the Rights of the Child and state and federal law," according to its website.

“At some point in the future our children will ask us: ‘Is it true, did our country really take babies from their parents and put them in detention centers?’" George and Amal Clooney said in a statement posted to their website. "And when we answer yes, they’ll ask us what we did about it. What we said. Where we stood. We can’t change this administration’s policy but we can help defend the victims of it.”

The donation comes via the Clooney Foundation for Justice, founded two years ago by the couple to support causes they determine are worthwhile. It's in response to the Trump administration policy of separating children from their families at the border and detaining them indefinitely.

This isn't the first time this year the Clooneys have made a sizable donation to a cause they deemed important. A week after last February's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, they announced they were donating $500,000 to support the survivors' then-planned March for Our Lives anti-gun demonstration.