George Stephanopoulos reveals COVID-19 diagnosis weeks after wife Ali Wentworth tested positive Stephanopoulos has been working from home for the past several weeks.

"Good Morning America" anchor George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Stephanopoulos announced his diagnosis Monday on "GMA," nearly two weeks after his wife, actress and bestselling author Ali Wentworth, confirmed she tested positive for COVID-19.

Stephanopoulos, who shares two daughters with Wentworth, has been his wife's caregiver throughout her battle with COVID-19. Wentworth self-isolated in a room in the family's New York home at the start of her symptoms in order to try to avoid spreading the virus.

Stephanopoulos said it was "no surprise" that he tested positive for COVID-19, but revealed that, unlike Wentworth, he has been asymptomatic.

"I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath," he said. "I’m feeling great."

Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News chief medical correspondent, noted at the time of Wentworth's diagnosis that Stephanopoulos and his family were practicing the "home version of social distancing" that must be done when a person in the household tests positive for COVID-19.

"The key is really isolation and you guys are doing it right," she said. "We have to remember that everyone in the household who has been exposed should presume that they are infected until they’re out of a 14-day window of observation."

"Isolating, keeping them out of the kitchen or wiping down surfaces in any common areas is really, really important," Ashton explained. "That’s the key."

