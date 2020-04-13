Coronavirus live updates: Trump retweets call to fire Fauci The U.S. is the global leader in the number of cases and deaths.

How did we get here? Americans' response to coronavirus in March

While many countries around the world and cities in the U.S. are pointing toward positive signs that social distancing might be finally flattening the curve, the novel coronavirus death toll continues to be staggering with at least 113,000 dead worldwide.

The U.S. is the global leader in the number of cases and deaths. More than 21,733 people in the U.S. have died as a result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. At least 550,000 people in the U.S. have tested positive and over 2.6 million Americans have been tested for the disease.

Worldwide, more than 1.8 million people have been diagnosed since the virus emerged in China in December. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci turns the podium over to U.S. President Donald Trump during the coronavirus response daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2020. Yuri Gripas/Reuters

Here are today's biggest developments:

DOJ to investigate restrictions placed on religious gatherings

US close to its peak of disease, FDA commissioner says

Global death toll tops 100,000

Here's how the situation is developing today. All times Eastern.

4:55 a.m. Moscow introduces digital passes to move around the city

The Moscow government introduced a special page on their website to apply for a QR code to move around the city. This morning the website became unavailable for some users, Meduza reported. Officials said the website was down due to a botnet attack, that was coming 'also from abroad'. The pass will be obligatory starting from Wednesday.

3:48 a.m. President Trump retweets call to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci

President Trump retweeted a tweet demanding that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, be fired from his post.

The tweet was in response to DeAnna Lorraine who is currently running for Congress in California.

Said Lorraine: "Fauci is now saying that had Trump listened to the medical experts earlier he could've saved more lives. Fauci was telling people on February 29th that there was nothing to worry about and it posed no threat to the US public at large.Time to #FireFauci."

Only hours earlier Fauci had appeared on CNN saying that he thinks more lives could have been saved if mitigation efforts to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus had started earlier.

"I mean, obviously, you could logically say that if you had a process that was ongoing and you started mitigation earlier, you could have saved lives, Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union." "Obviously, no one is going to deny that. But what goes into those decisions is complicated ... But you're right, I mean, obviously, if we had right from the very beginning shut everything down, it may have been a little bit different. But there was a lot of pushback about shutting things down back then."

11:52 p.m.: Trump associate, referenced at briefings, dies of virus

A friend of President Donald Trump whom the president said entered the hospital "for a mild stay" but then slipped into a coma due to the coronavirus, has died, ABC News confirmed.

New York real estate mogul Stanley Chera, a longtime friend of Trump, died at a New York hospital where he was battling the virus, a source said.

Although the president never mentioned Chera by name during his briefings on the virus, he described Chera's battle with COVID-19 as a sobering moment for him personally.

"I have some friends that are unbelievably sick," Trump said at the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on March 30. "We thought they were going in for a mild stay and, in one case, he's unconscious, in a coma. And you say, 'How did that happen?'"

At the next day's briefing, a somber Trump called on Americans to be "prepared for the hard days that lie ahead" as health advisers announced new projections indicating between 100,000 and 200,000 Americans could die from the virus.

You "think of it as the flu, but it's not the flu. It's vicious," Trump said. "When you send a friend to the hospital and you call up to find out how is he doing -- it's happened to me. Where he goes to the hospital, he says goodbye, he's sort of a tough guy -- a little older, a little heavier than he'd like to be, frankly -- and you call up the next day, 'How's he doing?' and, 'Sir, he's in a coma.' This is not the flu."

Asked at the next briefing whether his friend's struggle represented a turning point in this thinking about the virus, Trump said, "Yeah, well, not a turning point, no. Before that, I knew how -- because I’m seeing numbers and I’m seeing statistics that are, you know, not exactly very good."

"But -- but it hit him very hard," Trump continued. "He’s strong -- a very strong kind of a guy. But he’s older. He’s heavier. And he’s sort of central casting for what we’re talking about, and it hit him very hard. I’ve never seen anything like it."

8:49 p.m.: DOJ to investigate restrictions placed on religious gatherings

The Justice Department could take legal action this week against certain restrictions put on religious institutions that state and local officials have implemented in order to force compliance with social distancing policies.

A Justice Department official told ABC News that Attorney General William Barr is looking at "multiple" instances in which those seeking to attend worship services may have had harsher punishments directed toward them than others in the community who may have violated social distancing standards.

The official said the department has specifically been "looking at" a case in Kentucky where a federal judge granted a temporary restraining order Saturday for a Louisville church that wanted to conduct drive-in services on Easter Sunday, as well as a Baptist church in Mississippi where police allegedly issued tickets against worshipers who attended drive-in services last Wednesday. It's not clear yet, however, whether the department will actually seek to intervene in those cases.

ABC News' Alina Lobzina contributed to this report.