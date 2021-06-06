It's a girl!: Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan welcome 2nd child

Harry and Meghan named their daughter after Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are now parents of two.

Meghan gave birth to the couple's second child, a daughter, on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m, according to a statement from the couple's press secretary.

The baby's name is Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor after Harry's grandmother and mother.

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili," Harry and Meghan said in a statement on the website of their Archewell organization. "She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

Lili weighed 7 lbs, 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home, the statement from the couple's press secretary read.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," according to the statement.

Members of the royal family extended their congratulations to Harry and Meghan.

"We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie," Harry's brother, Prince William, and his wife, Duchess Kate, wrote on Twitter.

“The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement.

"Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana," Harry's father, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, shared on Twitter.

Lili joins big brother Archie, who turned 2 in May.

British photographer Misan Harriman, a friend of the couple's, also shared his congratulations on Twitter alongside a photo he took of Harry, Meghan and Archie earlier this year.

Meghan gave birth to her second child in California, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, making the newborn the first senior royal baby born in the United States, and the first great-grandchild of the queen to be born outside of the United Kingdom.

Harry and Meghan moved to California last year after stepping down from their roles as senior working members of Britain's royal family.

Meghan, a California native, gave birth to Archie in a London hospital near the Sussexes' home in Windsor, England, where they lived at the time.

The Sussexes' newborn daughter is the 11th great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth and the fifth grandchild for Prince Charles. In addition to Archie and Lili, Charles is also grandfather to Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 3, the children of Prince William and Duchess Kate.

The baby is the first baby born to the royal family since the death of Prince Philip in April at the age of 99.

Prince Harry and Meghan announced publicly on Valentine's Day that they were expecting their second child.

The pregnancy announcement came less than three months after Meghan opened up in a New York Times op-ed about a pregnancy loss the couple suffered last summer.

The Sussexes announced that their second child would be a girl in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

"It's a girl," Harry told Winfrey, after Meghan waited for him to join the interview so they could share the news together.

"Amazing. Just grateful," Harry said at the time, describing his own reaction. "To have any child, any one or any two, would have been amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl, I mean, what more can you ask for?"

"Now we've got our family," he said. "We've got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs."

The couple told Winfrey they are not planning to have more children, saying to Winfrey, "Two is it."