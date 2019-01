ABC News' Sara Haines is pregnant with baby No. 3!

The "GMA Day" co-host announced today that she and husband, Max Shifrin, are expecting their third child in July.

The new baby will join 2-year-old big brother, Alec Richard Shifrin, and sister, Sandra Grace Shifrin, 1.

Tune in to "GMA Day" today at 1 p.m. ET on ABC to hear more from Sara about her baby news!

Haines, 41, and Shifrin, who wed in 2014, often share candid photos with their kids on Instagram.