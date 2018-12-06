Golden Globes 2019: Biggest snubs and surprises

For some actors, including the casts of "Vice" and "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story," Thursday morning's Golden Globe nominations announcement was cause for celebration.

As is the case every year, others were left scratching their heads.

Earlier this year, actor Sterling K. Brown won a Golden Globe for his role in the NBC series "This Is Us," and the show also picked up a nomination in the best drama category. This time around, however, the dramatic series was completely shut out.

Other snubs and surprises from this year's Golden Globe nominations included:

Ryan Gosling: Gosling has previously been nominated for five Golden Globes. In 2017, he won for best comedic actor for his role in "La La Land." Gosling, who starred as Neil Armstrong in "First Man," was left out of the best actor in a drama category this year. His co-star, Claire Foy, was honored with a best actress nod.

Yalitza Aparicio: "Roma" was ineligible for a best picture nomination but still earned nods in the best foreign language film, best director and best screenplay categories. Some expected its star, actress Yalitza Aparicio, to be nominated in the best dramatic actress category. Alas, she was not.

"A Quiet Place": When it came out in April, John Krasinski's "A Quiet Place" began to generate awards season buzz. The film, however, received just one Golden Globe nomination -- for best score.

"Mary Poppins Returns": The soon-to-be released Disney musical received four nominations, including best musical or comedy, best actress in a musical or comedy (Emily Blunt), and best actor in a musical or comedy (Lin-Manuel Miranda), though the movie's songs were all snubbed in the best original song category.

"The Handmaid's Tale": At the 2018 Golden Globes, Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" won for best dramatic series and best actress in a drama. Though Elisabeth Moss picked up a nomination in the latter category this time around, the show was shut out of the best drama category.

"Atlanta": In 2017, "Atlanta" won the Golden Globe for best comedy. This time around, its only nod went to Donald Glover, who was recognized in the best comedic actor category.

"Maniac": With an all-star cast including Emma Stone, Jonah Hill and Justin Theroux, it was easy to assume that Netflix's "Maniac" may have received some love from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Thursday. Alas. While Stone was recognized for her role in the film, "The Favourite," her series received zero nominations.

Bob Odenkirk: For the first time in four years, the "Better Call Saul" actor was not nominated in the best dramatic actor category.

"Westworld": Thandie Newton picked up a nomination for best supporting actress but "Westworld," which was nominated for best drama in 2017, was otherwise shut out.

Debra Messing and Candice Bergen: Though the reboot of "Will and Grace" has been recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press in the past, Debra Messing hasn't secured her own nomination for playing Grace Adler since its original iteration went off the air. This year, not only did she earn a nomination in the comedic best actress category, so did Candice Bergen, whose series, "Murphy Brown," returned to TV this year.

Jim Carrey: No stranger to the Golden Globes -- he's has won two -- some may have been surprised to hear Carrey's name called in the best comedic actors category for his role in the Showtime series "Kidding." Another name others may not have been expecting in the same breath? Sacha Baron Cohen's, who was recognized for his series, "Who Is America?"