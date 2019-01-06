What the stars of 'Crazy Rich Asians' wore to the 2019 Golden Globes

Jan 6, 2019, 8:45 PM ET
PHOTO: Constance Wu attends the 76th annual Golden Globe awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif.PlayFrazer Harrison/Getty Images
WATCH Hollywood awards season kicks off with the Golden Globes

The "Crazy Rich Asians" stars slayed the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet this year — stepping out and turning heads in style as they await to learn if the film will bring home the coveted best picture for a comedy or usical.

Interested in Golden Globes?

Add Golden Globes as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Golden Globes news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Golden Globes
Add Interest

Michelle Yeoh — who plays Nick Young's mother, Eleanor Young, in the breakout film — even accessorized her outfit with the enormous emerald ring she wore in the film to the delight of fans around the world.

Yeoh completed her emerald-hued outfit with a matching bright green dress.

PHOTO: Kevin Kwan and Michelle Yeoh attend the 76th annual Golden Globe awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif.Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Kevin Kwan and Michelle Yeoh attend the 76th annual Golden Globe awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

(MORE: Golden Globes 2019: Complete list of nominees)

Constance Wu, who plays protagonist Rachel Chu in the film, stepped out in a stunning, nude-toned sheer dress with a tulle skirt that was tied together with a velvet orange bow.

PHOTO: Constance Wu attends the 76th annual Golden Globe awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Constance Wu attends the 76th annual Golden Globe awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Gemma Chan, who played Astrid Leong-Teo, stunned in a navy high-low cut dress that showed off her legs.

PHOTO: Gemma Chan attends the 76th annual Golden Globe awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif.Valerie Moon/AFP/Getty Images
Gemma Chan attends the 76th annual Golden Globe awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

(MORE: #MeToo movement will take center stage at the Golden Globes)

Also in attendance was co-star and comedian Ken Jeong, who matched his sparkly deep-purple bowtie with the dress his wife, Tran Jeong, wore to the awards show.

PHOTO: Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong attend the 76th annual Golden Globe awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif.Mike Nelson/EPA via Shutterstock
Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong attend the 76th annual Golden Globe awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Comments