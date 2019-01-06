What the stars of 'Crazy Rich Asians' wore to the 2019 Golden Globes

The "Crazy Rich Asians" stars slayed the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet this year — stepping out and turning heads in style as they await to learn if the film will bring home the coveted best picture for a comedy or usical.

Michelle Yeoh — who plays Nick Young's mother, Eleanor Young, in the breakout film — even accessorized her outfit with the enormous emerald ring she wore in the film to the delight of fans around the world.

Yeoh completed her emerald-hued outfit with a matching bright green dress.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Constance Wu, who plays protagonist Rachel Chu in the film, stepped out in a stunning, nude-toned sheer dress with a tulle skirt that was tied together with a velvet orange bow.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gemma Chan, who played Astrid Leong-Teo, stunned in a navy high-low cut dress that showed off her legs.

Valerie Moon/AFP/Getty Images

Also in attendance was co-star and comedian Ken Jeong, who matched his sparkly deep-purple bowtie with the dress his wife, Tran Jeong, wore to the awards show.