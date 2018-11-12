The deadly California wildfires are still burning, and people from across the nation are working to help out in any way possible.

Wildfires have killed at least 31 people and destroyed thousands of homes across the state, a California fire official told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday. More than 200 people are also missing in fire zones during what is now the deadliest fire in the state’s history.

With firefighters working tirelessly to combat the blazes, celebrity chef and television star Guy Fieri decided to lend some help using his own skill set, surprising law enforcement by delivering meals to officials fighting the Camp Fire burning in Butte County.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office Twitter account tweeted a message thanking Fieri for his act of kindness.

Guy Fieri made a surprise visit to serve dinner to everyone at the law enforcement staging area at Butte College. Thank you so much Guy for filling our bellies and lifting our spirits.

"Thank you so much Guy for filling our bellies and lifting our spirits," a representative from the office wrote, alongside images of the television personality with law enforcement.

The Auburn Police department also shared a photo of Fieri with one of its own, Officer Joe Almeida.

"Guy is cooking pulled pork dinner for everyone this evening," the department wrote. "He had also thanked everyone that is helping out for their hard work!"

Guy Fieri is in this photo with Officer Joe Almeida up in Butte County. Guy is cooking pulled pork dinner for everyone this evening. He had also thanked everyone that is helping out for their hard work! Thank you Guy for your time, support and great food!

"Thank you Guy for your time, support and great food!"

The Sacramento Police department shared a photo as well. "Our own Tactical Dispatcher Badilla at the #Campfire command post, taking a break for a quick photo with Guy Fieri who showed up & fed the troops some outstanding food!"

Our own Tactical Dispatcher Badilla at the #Campfire command post, taking a break for a quick photo with Guy Fieri who showed up & fed the troops some outstanding food! Thank you so much for your support and kindness

"Thank you so much for your support and kindness," the police department added to the post.

Fieri shared a photo of the devastation on his Instagram page, offering his thanks to those who are working to stop the fires.

"In today’s tumultuous world, it’s amazing to see our fire fighters, military, law enforcement and first responders come together to rescue our communities devastated by fire," he wrote.

"So many great people stepping up to take care of one another #ProudAmerican #CampFire," he added.

He also sent a message of thanks to Camp Chef for providing cookware to prep the meals for law enforcement.

Big thanks to our team at Camp Chef. The gear is awesome help cookin for folks at the #CampFire

Fieri’s fans commended him on social media for helping out.

Thank you Guy for feeding my boy!