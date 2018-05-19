Hats off to the best fascinators on display at the royal wedding

May 19, 2018, 6:04 AM ET
PHOTO: Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, May 19, 2018. PlayGareth Fuller/AP
As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding guests arrived Saturday to take their seats in St. George's Chapel, some "fascinating" accessories topped off the royal outfits.

Here are the top fascinators and other hats on display at the royal wedding.

Pippa Middleton

PHOTO: Pippa Middleton arrives with her husband James Matthews to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, May 19, 2018. Toby Melville/Reuters
Pippa Middleton arrives with her husband James Matthews to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, May 19, 2018.

Princess Kate's younger sister stunned in simple spring florals, with a natural blush fascinator adorned with white flowers.

Amal Clooney

PHOTO: Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, May 19, 2018. Gareth Fuller/AP
Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, May 19, 2018.

The human rights lawyer walked out with actor husband George Clooney, wearing a marigold yellow ensemble with a matching hat.

Oprah Winfrey

PHOTO: Oprah Winfrey arrives at St Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle, May 19, 2018, in Windsor, England.Getty Images
Oprah Winfrey arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle, May 19, 2018, in Windsor, England.

The media mogul topped off her pink outfit with a full hat featuring feathers and flowers.

Lady Kitty Spencer

PHOTO: Lady Kitty Spencer arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, May 19, 2018. AP
Lady Kitty Spencer arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, May 19, 2018.

Prince Harry's model cousin stepped out in an emerald green outfit and matching headpiece.

