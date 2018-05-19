Hats off to the best fascinators on display at the royal wedding

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding guests arrived Saturday to take their seats in St. George's Chapel, some "fascinating" accessories topped off the royal outfits.

Here are the top fascinators and other hats on display at the royal wedding.

Pippa Middleton

Toby Melville/Reuters

Princess Kate's younger sister stunned in simple spring florals, with a natural blush fascinator adorned with white flowers.

Amal Clooney

Gareth Fuller/AP

The human rights lawyer walked out with actor husband George Clooney, wearing a marigold yellow ensemble with a matching hat.

Oprah Winfrey

Getty Images

The media mogul topped off her pink outfit with a full hat featuring feathers and flowers.

Lady Kitty Spencer

AP

Prince Harry's model cousin stepped out in an emerald green outfit and matching headpiece.