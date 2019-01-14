During Sunday night's premiere of "True Detective," HBO subtly shared some very important news during the show's break.

Interested in Game of Thrones? Add Game of Thrones as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Game of Thrones news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

It released a new "Game of Thrones" teaser that has actual footage from the final season and a debut date - April 14.

That means we are just three months away from seeing the highly-anticipated climax for all of "Thrones."

The video shows Jon Snow, Sansa Stark and Arya Stark reflecting on their lineage and their famous parents, who are all gone by now.

Then we see the fire blown out by ice, meaning the white walkers are quickly approaching.

90 days, 23 hours, 55 min, 27 seconds pic.twitter.com/ZxaPAmwf36 — HBO (@HBO) January 14, 2019

If you watched on TV, there was also a quick scene where Sansa welcomes Daenerys Targaryen to Winterfell and tells her the Stark territory is hers to command.

If you are a "Thrones" fan and have been following along since 2011, you most likely got chills!

#FortheThrone!