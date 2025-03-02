The 2025 Oscars are almost here!

Conan O'Brien will host the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2, marking the comedian's first time hosting the Oscars.

Catch up on everything you need to know about the star-studded awards show ahead of the big night tonight.

What time do the Oscars start?

The 97th Oscars will air live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

How to watch Oscars 2025 on TV or online

The 2025 Oscars will be televised on ABC in more than 200 territories worldwide.

For the first time ever, the Academy Awards will also stream live on Hulu.

What time is ABC's red carpet show?

Tune in to ABC's official pre-show, "On the Red Carpet at the Oscars," on Sunday to see live interviews from the red carpet with some of the night's nominees and presenters.

The pre-show, hosted by ABC News Live "Prime" anchor and "World News Tonight" Sunday anchor Linsey Davis and "GMA" weekend co-anchor and "World News Tonight" Saturday anchor Whit Johnson, will be streamed on ABC and ABC News Live. They will be joined by ABC News correspondent Chris Connelly, KABC-TV entertainment reporter George Pennacchio and Variety's chief awards editor Clayton Davis.

Later, "Dancing with the Stars" co-host and "Bachelor" host Jesse Palmer will host a 30-minute pre-show, "The Oscars Red Carpet Show," which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

How to watch the Oscars pre-show

The academy's official red carpet show kicks off 6:30 p.m. ET. "Chicken Shop Date" host Amelia Dimoldenberg is the academy's official red carpet correspondent this year.

How to watch Oscars red carpet arrivals

You can check out your favorite stars arriving on the red carpet during the academy's official red carpet show.

Check out everything you need to know about this year's ceremony here.

The 2025 Oscars will take place Sunday, March 2, airing live on ABC and streaming live on Hulu beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News and "Good Morning America."