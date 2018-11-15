English singer Jessie J opened up about an extremely personal aspect of her life during her concert at the Royal Albert in London on Monday night.

Before performing the song "Four Letter Word" from her 2018 album "R.O.S.E. (Obsessions)," the 30-year-old performer told the audience that doctors informed her four years ago that she cannot have biological children.

"I don’t tell you guys for sympathy because I’m one of millions of women and men that have gone through this and will go through this," she told the crowd.

"It can’t be something that defines us... I wanted to write this song for myself in my moment of pain and sadness, but also to give myself joy, to give other people something that they can listen to in that moment when it gets really hard," she said.

She emphasized that the song was made for anyone going through similar struggles.

"If you’ve ever experienced anything with this or have seen somebody else go through it or have lost a child, then please know you’re not alone in your pain, and I’m thinking of you when I sing this song."

One of the lines from the song is, "I'll never give up, even if it breaks me. Fills in my heart, we'll meet one another. You'll be my baby, I'll be your mother."

Jessie J's rumored boyfriend, actor Channing Tatum, had attended the performance. Afterward, he shared a photo on Instagram with a caption praising her passionate speech.

"This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow," he wrote.

Many fans took to social media to support the singer and commend her for sharing such an emotional and personal detail with the world.