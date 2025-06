Jimmy Kimmel shares emotional monologue on LA fires: 'It's been terrible'

Kimmel touched on people helping each other and thanked first responders.

Jimmy Kimmel delivered an emotional monologue during the Jan. 13 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" about the "nightmare" situation of the Southern California fires.

"As you know, it has been a very scary, very stressful, very strange week here in LA, where we work, where we live, where our kids go to school," Kimmel said, getting choked up. "We are back at our studio, which we had to evacuate on Wednesday."

Video footage then showed a fire close to the El Capitan Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, where the talk show is filmed.

Jimmy Kimmel on Jan. 13, 2025 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" ABC

"Many of us had to leave our homes in a hurry. Some of our co-workers lost their homes," Kimmel said. "It's been terrible. It's been terrible. Everyone who lives in the city knows someone, most of us multiple people -- families, friends, colleagues, neighbors -- whose houses burned down. And the truth is, we don't even know if it's over."

Kimmel continued, "I think I speak for all of us when I say it has been a sickening, shocking, awful experience. But it has also been, in a lot of ways, a beautiful experience, because once again, we see our fellow men and women coming together to support each other. People who lost their own homes were out volunteering in parking lots helping others who lost theirs."

The host then went on to thank all of the LA firefighters who were "the first on the scene."

"Without hesitation, they were out there putting out the fires as best they could," he said, also shouting out firefighters from other states -- and countries -- for lending a helping hand in the face of the tragedy.

Firefighters work the scene as an apartment building burns during the Eaton fire in the Altadena area of Los Angeles county, Calif., on Jan. 8, 2025. Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

"To our police, our National Guard, our rescue workers, the doctors, the nurses, EMTs, the pilots working 12 hour shifts, thank God for all of you," Kimmel added. "I also want to thank our local news reporters who reminded us how important local television and radio and newspapers are."

In his monologue, Kimmel was also critical of some remarks President-elect Donald Trump has made in the wake of the fires, saying he had spread "vile and irresponsible and stupid things … during our darkest and most terrifying hour."

The Southern California fires began on Jan. 7 and have ravaged thousands of acres throughout the Los Angeles area.

At least 24 people have died, more than a dozen others remain unaccounted for, and tens of thousands of people have been forced to evacuate amid multiple wildfires, which have been fueled by severe drought conditions and strong winds.