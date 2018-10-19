John Stamos reveals which 'Fuller House' co-star should babysit his son

New dad John Stamos stopped by "Good Morning America" Friday to discuss his new Lifetime thriller, "You," and opened up about being a father to his son, Billy.

"I love it," Stamos said. "I'm so happy. My heart is just bursting into a million pieces. It's just more beautiful than I thought it would [be]."

He added, "It's more emotional than I thought."

Stamos and his wife, Caitlin McHugh, welcomed their baby boy in April. Stamos said they're already thinking about baby No. 2.

"We want to get going here but it's difficult when you have a baby -- we don't have a nanny so he's always around," he said.

Stamos, who appeared in the "Full House" spinoff "Fuller House," also described how his TV family would be as babysitters to his son.

"The girls are great, Candace would be good," he said. "I don't trust Lori [Loughlin] because she'll steal him. Dave [Coulier], he came over and he said, 'Hey, let's recreate that thing in 'Full House' in the first episode where we were taking Michelle down the stairs and we're squirting her with [water]. I said, 'No, we're not going to recreate that.'"

Stamos went on, "Bob, he would probably talk the kid's ear off, but that's OK."

In his latest project "You," Stamos plays a therapist who first appears in the seventh episode of the series.

.@JohnStamos on fatherhood: "This is a new deep shade of tired that I don't think I've felt before...I love it. I'm so happy. My heart is just bursting into a million pieces." pic.twitter.com/Dx9YGiqo4s — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 19, 2018

"It's so hard to talk about because there's a lot of twists and turns but it's a different character," Stamos said.

As he wrapped up his interview on "GMA," Stamos, 55, answered the question that's arguably on everyone's minds: how does he stay so young?

"You know my trick? I drink the blood of Lori Loughlin," he joked.

Catch Stamos in the new episode of "You" Sunday night on Lifetime.