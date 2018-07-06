A week after tying the knot, newlyweds Kaley Cuoco and her professional equestrian hubby, Karl Cook, have been spending their honeymoon in the hospital.

The "Big Bang Theory" star took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that she underwent shoulder surgery to correct an undisclosed medical issue.

"When your ‘honeymoon’ is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy lol on the road to recovery - thank you for all the love and support!" Cuoco captioned a selfie of the couple taken by Cook shortly after the operation.

"I'm sure he will be posting tons of hilarious gems," she added.

And did he ever. Cuoco's followers who checked out Cook's Instagram page were treated to a shot of the actress in unglamorous glasses, frowning at the camera, which he captioned, "Everyone has their own version of a newlywed glow...Well @normancook yours is memorable."

He also shared a video of Cuoco fast asleep and snoring like a "distressed walrus" in the car on the way home. "I love you so much but wow!" he joked.

The posts were followed by the hashtag, "#shouldersurgeryhoneymoon."

Cuoco, 32, and Cook, 27, were married last weekend before guests including her "Big Bang Theory" co-stars Johnny Galecki, Mayim Bialik, and Wil Wheaton. They were first linked in 2016, and announced their engagement late last year.