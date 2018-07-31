Katy Perry makes a surprise visit to a sick young fan

Never let it be said that Katy Perry doesn't care about her Katycats.

The singer made time on Tuesday to visit the home of a young fan who was too ill to attend her concert in Adelaide, Australia.

Eight-year-old Grace Moores was diagnosed with a brain tumor in April and had to have surgery last week, according to Australia's ABC. She was supposed to go to Perry's show on Monday but she wasn't able to attend because of her recovery.

However, her sister tweeted about the child's plight, and after 20,000 retweets, Perry's management reportedly reached out. The performer, who was in Australia as part of her world tour, dropped by the family's home, according to photos and videos posted to social media.

GUYS WE DID IT! @katyperry just visited grace! She’s truely amazing and such a sweet person this was truely amazing! pic.twitter.com/elxDW7ioyg — Tiana is trash (@tianamoores_) July 31, 2018

Moores described the visit from Perry as "amazing," according to ABC.

"She sang three of her songs and she looked at our bedrooms," she said.

Video on Facebook shows Perry playing with the family dog and singing her songs "Chained to the Rhythm" and "Roar." Perry also shared footage on her Instagram story of Moores and her sister modeling tour merchandise.