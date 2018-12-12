Kelly Ripa cracks up internet with spoof family holiday card

Kelly Ripa took to Instagram Tuesday to share her family's holiday card ... or her husband's TV family at least.

"Tired of fighting with the kids over the holiday card photo? Problem solved! Thanks @camimendes @marisolnichols @instasuelos (swipe to see actual family and don’t forget to read the fine print!)" she captioned the pic that had her husband Mark Consuelos with his "Riverdale" wife and daughter.

The pic itself said, "Happy Holidays from our family to yours. (No actual wives or children were used in this photo)."

If you click through to the next picture in the post, Ripa did share a photo of her family.

The car was signed by Mark, Kelly, Michael, Lola and Joaquin and titled "The Actual Family."

Fans immediately got the "Live with Kelly & Ryan" host's humor.

"This is why I love @kellyripa. Girl, you crack me up. Best Christmas card ever! Happy Holidays," one woman wrote, while another added, "Seriously ridiculously gorgeous family."