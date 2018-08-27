Serena Williams has been brutally honest and outspoken about motherhood since giving birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., nearly one year ago.
Now Williams -- who has addressed breastfeeding, postpartum depression and more -- is encouraging other moms to share their personal stories.
“Kids humble us,” Williams, 36, wrote on Instagram Sunday, sharing a story of her daughter throwing up on a plane flight.
Kids humble us. The other day on a flight home Olympia had so much energy and insisted on running up and down the aisle. When I finally got her to calm down and sit still, she threw up all over me and in the aisle. #ThisMama wants to remind all mothers the importance of supporting one another through the highs, lows, laughs and tears. _ Share your own stories of motherhood with hashtag #ThisMama. I’d love to hear them!
Moms everywhere are replying to Williams, who plays her first-round match at the 2018 U.S. Open Monday.
Take a look at just some of the exhausting, heartwarming, loving and very relatable moments moms are sharing.
I once breastfed my baby while leading a graduate student meeting & she then promptly had a poop-explosion that even soaked MY pants. #ThisMama #parenthood #MultitaskingLikeABoss— Hillary Melchiors PhD, MPH, LCCE, CD(DONA) (@HillaryMelch) August 26, 2018
Absolutely love the #ThisMama conversation, because the memories do not go away. I asked my child (under the age of 4) why did you use that naughty language - with utter embarrassment at the profanity and zeal. With no expression she replied, “I got all the words from you.”— Aimee A'Laine (@newjoynjourney) August 26, 2018
#ThisMama held her 3 y/o tight while she had a meltdown at a science museum and sat there while she screamed very publicly for what felt like forever.
Three different women stopped to say “hang in there” and “you’re a good mom” #ThisMama is thankful for kindness of other mamas. https://t.co/bjagVMVal9— Rachael Horwitz (@RachaelRad) August 26, 2018
My daughter, last night she kept me up until 4am kicking and screaming in her sleep about spiders. I have a bruise on my stomach and this morning when she woke up and I asked her what she was so upset about she just laughed and didn’t remember. #ThisMama salutes all the other moms who sacrificed their bodies, minds and sleep for their precious Babies. #kidshumbleyou
Borrowed my dad’s truck. Put daughter in the back. She spilled her RED drink ALL OVER the back seat. I pulled over. Got her out of the truck. She was crying hard. I’m consoling her. She barfs ALL OVER ME. Cries more. Covered in barf, I pick her up. She pees her pants. #ThisMama— fmpw (@FMPreachersWife) August 26, 2018
My daughter and I planted some seeds together, hoping to grow flowers. I went outside to water them and told her to watch. She locked the sliding glass door on me. #ThisMama got locked out of the house by her two year old— Megan (@m_pedrianes) August 26, 2018
When my child was a toddler, #thismama got dressed up for a very rare night out with friends. As soon as we got to the sitter’s front door, my girl vomited. #thismama cleaned up the vomit, and took my baby back home. But I gets so much better. Hang in there @serenawilliams https://t.co/y3iOdfsRcj— Tracey (@traceydc66) August 26, 2018