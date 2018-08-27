'Kids humble us': Serena Williams encourages moms to share their stories of motherhood

Aug 27, 2018, 11:10 AM ET
PHOTO: Serena Williams attends the Citi Taste Of Tennis gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, Aug. 23, 2018.PlayAngela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Serena Williams has been brutally honest and outspoken about motherhood since giving birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., nearly one year ago.

Now Williams -- who has addressed breastfeeding, postpartum depression and more -- is encouraging other moms to share their personal stories.

“Kids humble us,” Williams, 36, wrote on Instagram Sunday, sharing a story of her daughter throwing up on a plane flight.

“#ThisMama wants to remind all mothers the importance of supporting one another through the highs, lows, laughs and tears,” she wrote. “Share your own stories of motherhood with hashtag #ThisMama. I’d love to hear them!”

They are always staring at me ??

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Jul 24, 2018 at 7:23am PDT

Moms everywhere are replying to Williams, who plays her first-round match at the 2018 U.S. Open Monday.

Take a look at just some of the exhausting, heartwarming, loving and very relatable moments moms are sharing.

