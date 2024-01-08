2024 Golden Globes live updates: Emma Stone wins for 'Poor Things'

The awards show honors the best in film and television.

The 2024 Golden Globes are here!

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood are being honored at tonight's awards show, which celebrates achievements in film and television.

Comedian Jo Koy is hosting the ceremony, which is being held at Los Angeles' famed Beverly Hilton.

"Barbie" is up for nine nominations tonight on the film side and "Succession" is nominated for nine on the television side.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association -- the group of international journalists who previously chose nominees for and decided winners at the annual awards show -- was officially wound down last summer after years of controversy. Now with new management and a voting membership that has swelled to 300 members, this year marks a potentially fresh start for the Golden Globes.

The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and is airing live on CBS as well as streaming on Paramount+.

Check back for more updates.