King Charles III’s coronation live updates: How to watch the coronation in the US

How to watch the coronation in the U.S.

Just as with royal weddings and funerals, Charles’ coronation is expected to be viewed by millions of people around the world.

Cameras are allowed inside Westminster Abbey, so everyone at home will get a chance to see the biggest moments of the day.

ABC News, "Good Morning America" and ABC News Live will have special coverage of the coronation on Saturday, May 6, from 5 to 10 a.m. ET.

The five hours of special coverage will also be available to stream on ABC News' digital platforms, including ABCNews.com and GoodMorningAmerica.com, mobile apps, social platforms and over-the-top (OTT) services.

ABC News Live will also immediately re-air the five hours of coverage from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 6.