Oscars 2023: Ke Huy Quan wins best supporting actor for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
See all the biggest moments from the 95th Oscars.
The 95th Academy Awards have arrived.
On Hollywood's biggest night, we're sharing all of the highlights from the star-studded awards show, including the winners' speeches, scenes from the red carpet, performances you can't miss and more.
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's "Everything Everywhere All at Once" leads this year's nominations with 11 total nods. Edward Berger's "All Quiet on the Western Front" and Martin McDonagh's "The Banshees of Inisherin" follow closely behind with nine nominations apiece.
Watch the 2023 Oscars live from the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Oscar.com.
Latest updates:
’The Whale’ wins best makeup and hairstyling
“The Whale” won the Academy Award for best makeup and hairstyling.
The other four films nominated in the category included "All Quiet on the Western Front,” "The Batman,” "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and "Elvis.”
Stephanie Hsu performs ‘This is a Life’ with David Byrne and Son Lux
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Stephanie Hsu joined Oscar-winning singer-songwriter David Byrne and experimental music trio Son Lux in a mesmerizing performance of the Oscar-nominated original song “This is a Life.”
Artist Mitski, who is nominated for the song, co-wrote “This is a Life” and performed it with Byrne and Son Lux on the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” soundtrack.
Ahead of their performance, Son Lux, which includes artists Ian Chang, Ryan Lott and Rafiq Bhatia, tweeted that they are “thrilled to perform ‘This is a Life’ from @allatoncemovie on @TheAcademy Oscars telecast.”
On the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” soundtrack, Hsu sings the song “Sucked Into A Bagel” with Son Lux.
'All Quiet on the Western Front' wins best cinematography
James Friend won the Academy Award for cinematography for "All Quiet on the Western Front."
The other four films nominated in the category included "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths," "Elvis," "Empire of Light" and "Tár."
‘An Irish Goodbye’ wins best live action short film
“An Irish Goodbye” won the Academy Award for best live action short film.
Filmmakers Tom Berkeley and Ross White took the stage with the film’s star James Martin. During their acceptance speech, Berkeley and White pointed out that it was Martin’s birthday and sang “Happy Birthday” to him on stage.
Other nominees in the category included “Ivalu,” “Le Pupille,” “Night Ride” and “The Red Suitcase.”