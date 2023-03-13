Oscars 2023: Ke Huy Quan wins best supporting actor for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

See all the biggest moments from the 95th Oscars.

The 95th Academy Awards have arrived.

On Hollywood's biggest night, we're sharing all of the highlights from the star-studded awards show, including the winners' speeches, scenes from the red carpet, performances you can't miss and more.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's "Everything Everywhere All at Once" leads this year's nominations with 11 total nods. Edward Berger's "All Quiet on the Western Front" and Martin McDonagh's "The Banshees of Inisherin" follow closely behind with nine nominations apiece.

Watch the 2023 Oscars live from the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Oscar.com.

Check back for more updates.