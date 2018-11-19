Mandy Moore marries fiance Taylor Goldsmith

Actress and singer Mandy Moore is a married woman, "GMA" confirms!
The "This Is Us" star married musician Taylor Goldsmith over the weekend, her rep says.
According to E! News, the nuptials were "an intimate backyard wedding at Mandy's home that started just after sundown on Sunday evening." Only close friends and family attended the special day.
Guests included Minka Kelly and Moore's co-stars Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown.
Moore, who was previously married to Ryan Adams, met Goldsmith three years after leaving what she called an "unhealthy situation."
"I was still dealing with the trauma of my divorce when we started dating. Taylor was steadfast in his support — that was a huge sign for me," she recently told Glamour magazine for its November issue.
Now, she's moving forward in her career on a hit show and in her personal life, even thinking about starting a family.
"He’s going to be the most tremendous father. I view the past as a stepping-stone to get me where I am today," she said of Goldsmith. "I would gladly weather all of that a million times over if it brought me to Taylor again."
Moore also posted Monday about losing a beloved pet on Saturday.
"This weekend was a roller coaster of emotions in every way. Sometimes life doesn’t consider that you have big plans underway. Sometimes the earth just falls right out beneath you. We lost our sweet Madeline very suddenly on Saturday evening and my heart is so utterly broken," she wrote.
This weekend was a roller coaster of emotions in every way. Sometimes life doesn’t consider that you have big plans underway. Sometimes the earth just falls right out beneath you. We lost our sweet Madeline very suddenly on Saturday evening and my heart is so utterly broken. She had an enlarged heart (it had to be true because there wasn’t a sweeter, more affectionate cat in all the land), blood clots formed and sent her into heart failure. Completely out of the blue. We’re still in shock and processing the pain and grief of this loss but holding her in my arms, making sure she knew she was safe and loved as she took her last breaths will stay with me for the rest of my life. This poor cat would suffer through allergy shots every other day and not blink as we tried to get pills down her throat and then hop up in our laps and purr louder than a car engine. She never held it against us... like she knew we were trying to help her feel better. Animals really are the ultimate teachers. Thank you for the lessons in patience, responsibility and unconditional love, Madeline. Love you, baby girl. Also, #adopdontshop #rescuesarethebest ??????????????????????????????