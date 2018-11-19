Mandy Moore marries fiance Taylor Goldsmith

Actress and singer Mandy Moore is a married woman, "GMA" confirms!

The "This Is Us" star married musician Taylor Goldsmith over the weekend, her rep says.

According to E! News, the nuptials were "an intimate backyard wedding at Mandy's home that started just after sundown on Sunday evening." Only close friends and family attended the special day.

Guests included Minka Kelly and Moore's co-stars Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown.

Moore, who was previously married to Ryan Adams, met Goldsmith three years after leaving what she called an "unhealthy situation."

"I was still dealing with the trauma of my divorce when we started dating. Taylor was steadfast in his support — that was a huge sign for me," she recently told Glamour magazine for its November issue.

Now, she's moving forward in her career on a hit show and in her personal life, even thinking about starting a family.

"He’s going to be the most tremendous father. I view the past as a stepping-stone to get me where I am today," she said of Goldsmith. "I would gladly weather all of that a million times over if it brought me to Taylor again."

Moore also posted Monday about losing a beloved pet on Saturday.

"This weekend was a roller coaster of emotions in every way. Sometimes life doesn’t consider that you have big plans underway. Sometimes the earth just falls right out beneath you. We lost our sweet Madeline very suddenly on Saturday evening and my heart is so utterly broken," she wrote.