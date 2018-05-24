If Meghan Markle’s life seems like a fairytale – an American actress who marries the sixth in line to the British throne – take a look at the life of her rescue dog.

Interested in Royal Family? Add Royal Family as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Royal Family news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Meghan’s dog, Guy, is a 17-pound beagle who is a rescue dog from Kentucky.

Meghan, now the Duchess of Sussex, brought Guy with her when she moved from Toronto to her new home at Kensington Palace, where she and new husband Prince Harry live.

Guy is now living the royal life.

Reuters

Stephen Lock/i-Images/Polaris

One photo has raised speculation that he rode in a car with none other than Queen Elizabeth ahead of Harry and Meghan's wedding Saturday at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

Queen Elizabeth, known for surrounding herself with her beloved corgis, was photographed riding with a dog alongside her in the passenger seat. The photo sparked debate on whether it could be Guy, with people on social media even debating the size of the dog’s ears to determine whether it is actually Guy.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

When Harry and Meghan's engagement was announced in November, Harry shared how Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis had immediately taken to Meghan over tea.

"The corgis took to you straight away," Harry, 33, said of Meghan, 36.

"I've spent the last 33 years being barked at; this one walks in, absolutely nothing," Harry said, adding they were "just wagging tails, and I was like, 'Argh.'"

Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan added that the dogs were "just laying on my feet during tea. It was very sweet."

Meghan's dog, Guy, reportedly made his presence known on the couple's wedding day. One British newspaper reported the dog stole the show at the couple’s wedding reception by racing all over, eating all the leftovers.