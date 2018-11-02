Former first lady Michelle Obama took "Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts back to her childhood home in the South Side of Chicago ahead of the release of her memoir, "Becoming.”

The interview will air during a prime-time ABC special, “Becoming Michelle: A First Lady’s Journey with Robin Roberts,” on Sunday, Nov. 11, at 9 p.m. ET.

Obama will also speak to Roberts live from Chicago on "GMA" on Nov. 13, the day "Becoming" is released.

"In this book, I talk about my roots and how a little girl from the South Side of Chicago found her voice and developed the strength to use it to empower others," Obama said in a statement when the book's release was announced. "I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be."

"I can't wait to share my story," she wrote.

Obama is also hitting the road to promote her book. She will make stops later this month at venues including the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the Pepsi Center in Denver and the United Center in Chicago.

The former first lady is giving away 10 percent of the tickets for her book tour to local and community organizations and schools. Obama surprised some students at her old high school with free tickets when she and Roberts visited the Chicago school Thursday.

Last month, Obama surprised a group of students in Harlem with free tickets.

Oprah Winfrey will join Obama in her first book tour event, which will take place Nov. 13 at Chicago's United Center.

Other high-profile figures joining the former first lady on her tour include Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Michele Norris and former White House aide Valerie Jarrett.