'Murphy Brown' creator says revival will address #MeToo, attacks on the press

Aug 6, 2018, 10:30 AM ET
PHOTO: Joe Regaolbuto as Frank Fontana, Candice Bergen as Murphy Brown, Faith Ford as Corky Sherwood, Grant Shaud as Miles Silverberg and Charles Kimbrough as Jim Dial, in an episode of "Murphy Brown," dated March 12, 1993, In Los Angeles. PlayCBS via Getty Images
WATCH Candice Bergen returning to TV with 'Murphy Brown' reboot

"Murphy Brown" creator Diane English, who's also behind a forthcoming revival, said on a panel Sunday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that the show will address the #MeToo movement.

"We support the investigation," English said right off the bat about sexual misconduct allegations against CBS chief Les Moonves. CBS is the network hosting the show's revival.

(MORE: Candice Bergen returning to TV with 'Murphy Brown' reboot)

(MORE: CBS board takes no immediate action on Les Moonves as network launches investigation of sexual misconduct)

"None of us have had any negative experience in that regard at CBS, she said, adding with a laugh, "And I go back to the Bill Paley days. I've outlasted all these guys."

"I have never experienced any kind of sexual misconduct personally or misogyny and, as far as I know, no one on my crew has," she added.

PHOTO: Candice Bergen on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, May 14, 2018.Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Candice Bergen on an episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," May 14, 2018.

That said, English said takes the subject of sexual misconduct "so seriously that we actually developed an episode about the #MeToo movement many months ago, and that will be our fourth episode."

"Murphy Brown 2.0" will also center around what English sees as scary times for journalists.

"I'm focusing the show, really, through the prism of the press. The First Amendment and free press is under attack like I've never seen before, I don't think anybody's seen before," she said.

"The press is not 'the enemy of the people,'" she continued, apparently referring to President Trump's use of that phrase to slam the media. "And these guys, our characters, are the press. So we deal with that a lot."

The "Murphy Brown" revival debuts Sept. 27 at 9:30 ET p.m. on CBS.

Comments