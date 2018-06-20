Netflix brought its binge-worthy shows to life in LA pop-up

Wondering what to binge-watch next? That's what Netflix covered for its fans in Los Angeles over the weekend.

"Because You Watched" featured immersive displays of original series that were set up throughout the exhibit, including an infinity room for "The Crown," a place to create your Rorschach portrait for "Mindhunter," glowing characters on a wall that mimicked your dance moves for "Glow" and a tunnel that transports you to the Upside Down for "Stranger Things."

Officials said the point of the event was to give fans the experience of enjoying their favorite shows, while also discovering new ones.

Watch the video above for a look inside the pop-up exhibit.