Oprah Winfrey on her mother's death: She 'is now at peace'

Oprah Winfrey posted a heartfelt tribute to her late mother Monday, hours after news broke that Vernita Lee had died at the age of 83.

Interested in Oprah? Add Oprah as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Oprah news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

"Thank you all for your kind words and condolences regarding my mother Vernita Lee’s passing," she wrote. "It gives our family great comfort knowing she lived a good life and is now at Peace."

Winfrey shared a sweet photo along with the note, which includes several members of Lee and her family.

Lee died at her home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Thanksgiving, a spokesperson for the family told "Good Morning America."

She is survived by her daughters, Oprah Winfrey and Patricia Amanda Faye Lee, grandchildren Alisha Hayes, Chrishaunda Lee Perez, Aquarius Lofton and Andre Brown and great grandchildren Jaxon Praise Perez, Chai Theresa Perez, Donovan Hayes and Trinity Hayes, according to an official statement.

The family also told "GMA" that "private funeral services have been held" and any memorial donations in her name should be addressed to Feeding America, a national non-profit organization than runs a network of dozens of food banks across the U.S.

After the news of her mother's death, many took to Winfrey's social media to share their condolences.

"I'm sorry for your loss" and "Praying for you and your family!!" are just a couple of the digital notes that were addressed to Winfrey.