Transcript for Oprah's mom dies

And some sad news report tonight involving Oprah Winfrey her family revealing her mother for need to Lee. I'd on Thanksgiving she leaves behind her daughter's Oprah and Patricia Amanda Lee along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Oprah posting online saying her mother quote with a good life. And is now peaks from Italy was he tree.

