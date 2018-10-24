Transcript for Jonah Hill on being weight-shamed and his new movie, 'Mid90s'

The insanely talented Jonah hill can go from blockbuster comedies like "Surp bad" to Oscar nominated roles like "The wolf of Wall Street," and he and I kind of -- I've known him a long time and I'm thrilled that he's writer/director of the movie "Mid 90s." He did it himself. He made a decision to become writer/director. I'm so thrilled with him. Please welcome for the first time here at "The view," Jonah hill. So -- Ladies. How do you two know each other? Whoopi is friends with my mom and me, and beanie, my sister, and my dad. What about the dog? No, they don't get along very well. No, she's obviously one of my heros. I mean, who's not a huge fan of whoopi's? Many. So many. So many losers. They don't count. She's just an amazing person. I adore her and I love her very much. And you know, they're an amazing family, the whole family is great. But his sister beanie -- Especially. Yes. She's a wonderful actress. She's in movies like "Lady bird" and "Hello dolly". Wait, go back. There she is. She was terrific. My gosh, I know that face. Yeah, she's the best. We love beanie. She's the best person in our family, hands down. We rank her as number one. She's been a long-standing number one for a long time. I don't see her going anywhere. No. I think everybody shares that. Your family is kind of wonderful. Aw, that's so sweet. Hi, Sharon. I don't know where you are but hi. Hi, mom. We're all huge fans of yours. I feel like I've been watching your movies forever. You've recent buy become a hot topic on "The view" because you were openly talking about being weight shamed as a child and realized as an adult how it actually impacted you. Would you mind continuing? I don't use terminology like that because it kind of sounds a little like, um, I don't want to be victimizing myself in any way and I don't -- women, first of all, have it way harder than I'll ever have it in my entire career or life, right? But essentially I made this magazine because I was really interested in the idea that we all have a snapshot of ourselves that we try and like hide from the world. No matter what you go through in life -- oh, there it is. You made it easy for me. You kind of keep this snapshot with you. So I'm going to read the manifesto at the beginning and I conducted a lot of interviews at the beginning like Kim gore from sonic youth or Edie Falco, just lots of people I admire, beanie, my sister. I became famous in my late teens and then spent most of my young adult life listening to people say I was fat and gross and unattractive. It's only in the last four years, writing and directing my movie "Mid 90s" that I've started to understand how much that hurt and got into my head. I really believe everyone has a snapshot of themselves from a time when they were young that they're ashamed of. For me, it's that 14-year-old overweight and unattractive kid who felt ugly to the world, who listened to hip-hop and wanted so badly to be accepted by this community of skaters. For this magazine I asked 12 people I respect and admire if they can relate to this in their own way and how they've learned to love themselves. The interviews are all centered around the question of what is that snapshot for you? They turned into some of the most meaningful conversations I've ever had. I hope you enjoy this magazine. Jonah. That's fantastic. Beautiful. Thank you for sharing that with us. But I want to ask you about this last picture. In the end -- I have the interviews and in the end it says this magazine is dedicated to this guy. And I made this cardboard cutout of myself when I was 14. So that's 14 on the right and that's you now on the left? Yeah. What do you think of when you see this? I love that guy. Yeah. I wish I wasn't so hard -- I wish I could understand as an adult you don't have to be so hard on yourself essentially. I'm still getting there. It's not like I figured it out. I'm on -- I don't want to give away the ending but really, like, the journey is the destination essentially, that you could even be on that path is a luxury, right, to even be aware enough of what's what you're trying to do. I've been focusing so much on this side that I forgot about that side. Let's get to the movie which is your directorial debut. It's called "Mid 90s." I watched it last night. It's about a 13-year-old boy who has a tough family life. His older brother is a complete jerk to him but he finds comfort in a group of local skateboarders. How much of your own life did you put into Steve's story and who he was in the story? Our lead actor who plays Steve, sunny suljic, is sitting there in the front row. He was fabulous in it. And it is a dark -- it's somewhat dark. I was surprised at it. Yeah. It's a darker film. It's also very funny. So me, I aim to be a humanist filmmaker which is to celebrate all the parts of life that no one is one thing, no life is one thing, and with all the joy of growing up there's pain and anguish and fun and sadness and loneliness. The way it's personal to me is that I related to being a lonely kid and when I found skateboarding it gave me a community and a family outside of my home which really meant something to me. Katherine Waterston who plays a single mother in the film, it's been interesting to watch, like, for my mom or people who -- mothers watch it from a very different perspective than kids, especially with kids going through that period in their life, and it really sparked a lot of amazing conversations between parents and kids. It's painful for the parents to watch their child be unhappy as a child. To watch them be unhappy but also he is leaving her. It's her best friend and he's -- and she's figuring out what do I do with the loss of this -- of this person in my life. You were so good in that movie. Thank you. You were so good, so good. You're incredible. What was it like to see yourself in the film when you watched it back? How cool was that? I was just criticizing myself the whole time. Really? I could like -- I mean, it was like -- because with movies it's like, it's not like a phone video where you could just watch it and retake it. It's just out forever. So it's like if I mess up -- but I trusted Jonah. No need to criticize yourself. You were fantastic. You're amazing. Jonah, you need to come back Mr. We need to do this more. It's a pleasure to be here. Thanks to Jonah hill. His movie "Mid 90s" opens everywhere this Friday. You want to know something about your kids, check this movie out.

