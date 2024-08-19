Phil Donahue, influential TV talk show host, dead at 88

Phil Donahue, whose influential TV talk show aired for nearly 30 years, has died at age 88.

Donahue died Sunday night of an undisclosed illness, according to a family statement provided to ABC News by a representative for Donahue's wife of 44 years, Marlo Thomas.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Phil Donahue/Notre Dame Scholarship Fund, according to the statement.

After working as a local TV reporter in his native Ohio and launching a talk show on local CBS affiliate WHIO in Dayton, he moved his "The Phil Donahue Show" to the local NBC affiliate WLWD, also in Dayton, in 1967. Three years later, it entered nationwide syndication, now titled simply "Donahue."

The show would run for 26 years in syndication, produced at NBC's 30 Rockefeller Plaza, until its last show in September 1996.

"Donahue" rose to national prominence for its compelling guests and its pioneering, open-forum interview style, where audience members could ask questions of the guest and fans could call in to the show. That format was soon emulated by others who followed, including Oprah Winfrey and Sally Jessy Raphael.

"We knew if we were to have any chance to succeed, you know, we couldn't be talking about juvenile delinquency or, you know, all these broad, very imprecise issues that are often discussed at Rotary Club meetings and other places. We knew we had to have personalities who moved you to go to that phone and make a phone call," said Donahue, discussing the show with the Television Academy Foundation.

Among the topics Donahue chose to highlight on his show were breakdancing, which was was new to national audiences after originating in New York City when Donahue featured it in 1983.

Donahue also ushered in conversations around fringe figures, like Ku Klux Klansman David Duke, whom he interviewed in 1978.

"You don't fix racism by throwing a blanket over the people who are racist. Put them on, let's hear them," said Donahue, discussing the Duke interview with the Television Academy Foundation.

Donahue is survived by his wife, actress Marlo Thomas, as well as "his sister, his children, grandchildren and his beloved golden retriever Charlie," according to the family statement.

