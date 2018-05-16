Pink hits back at troll who called her old: 'How you lookin', though?'

By now, Twitter users should know not to go after Pink because the singer always seems to have a comeback at the ready.

One hater learned just that Wednesday after mocking the performer's appearance on Twitter.

"Wow, Pink looks so old that [she] should be named Purple instead," the Twitter user wrote, prompting Pink to write a lengthy response.

"You must be from LA," she wrote in reply. "Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I’ve earned every f---ing minute of my 38 years. How you looking though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll."

The mother of two went on to add that it's a blessing to age.

"I am of the mindset that it’s a blessing to grow old," she wrote. "That if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you’ve laughed a lot. I pray I look older in 10 years, cause that will mean I’m alive."

She went on to write that if she decides to tour when she's 80 years old that she will call it "the wrinkles and rolls tour."

However, Pink may not be touring at age 80, though, if her two children have anything to say about it. Earlier this week, in the singer's interview with Redbook magazine she said she will tour until her kids tell her they want a normal life.

"When touring stops working for the kids, if they decide they just want to be home and have a normal life," she told Redbook, "whatever that means, I'll stop because they are by far the priority."