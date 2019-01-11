Prepare to feel old: These television shows premiered in 1999

Are you ready for these TV shows to turn 20 this year? We can't hear you!

From Amanda Bynes and her dancing lobsters to homicide detective Olivia Benson becoming a household name, these TV shows dropped in 1999.

1. Spongebob Squarepants

We weren't introduced to Krabby Patties, jellyfishing and the Bikini Bottom until this Nickelodeon cartoon aired in May 1999. It's been 20 years, but Spongebob, Patrick and Squidward haven't aged a day!

2. Freaks & Geeks

NBC via Getty Images, FILE

This group of misfits was only on our TV screens for two seasons, but "Freaks & Geeks" definitely had a cult following. The show kickstarted the careers of Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, Busy Philipps and more.

3. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

The mega-popular game show where you answer trivia questions for cash is still going strong 20 years later. The OG version was hosted by Regis Philbin in 1999, but after using up all his lifelines, the show has since been passed down to Meredith Vieira, Cedric the Entertainer, Terry Crews and, currently, Chris Harrison.

4. The Amanda Show

ME-HA! After becoming a breakout star from Nickelodeon's "All That," Amanda Bynes earned her own variety show on the network. It was thanks to Ms. Bynes that we got to enjoy Judge Trudy, Moody's Point and, of course, Penelope Taynt, "Amanda's number one fan, please."

5. The West Wing

The Aaron Sorkin drama turns 20 this year. The series spanned eight seasons and followed the lives of staffers in the White House's West Wing. It was a star-packed show featuring Allison Janney, Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe and more.

6. Family Guy

The Griffin family first warmed our hearts in 1999. Seth MacFarlane's brainchild aired for three seasons before getting canceled. Peter, Lois, Stewie and Brian returned in 2005 for a fourth season after scoring high ratings in reruns.

"Family Guy" is the sixth-longest-running scripted primetime TV series in the U.S. and 20 years later is in its 17th season.

7. Law and Order: SVU

Jessica Burstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Yes, there's a reason why Taylor Swift named her cat Olivia Benson.

The detectives in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" are still on the case today.

8. The Sopranos

"The Sopranos" was the "Game of Thrones" of 1999. The crime drama mobbed our television's for six seasons and 20 years later, is considered one of the most acclaimed shows of all time.