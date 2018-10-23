Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dazzle at state dinner in Fiji

Oct 23, 2018, 9:26 AM ET
PHOTO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,at a reception and dinner hosted by the President of Fiji at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, Fiji, Oct. 23, 2018.Playi-Images/Polaris
WATCH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Fiji

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were welcomed to Fiji on their tour Down Under with a traditional welcome ceremony and a state dinner that drew comparisons to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s visit more than 50 years ago.

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were greeted by top Fiji officials after a nearly four-hour charter flight from Australia.

Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, wore a cream dress by Australian label Zimmerman and a Stephen Jones hat.

Meghan paired the look with earrings given to her by Queen Elizabeth during their first joint engagement in Chester and a bracelet gifted to her by Prince Charles.

PHOTO: Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex receive a Guard of Honour as they arrive at Nausori Airport in Suva, Fiji, Oct. 23, 2018.i-Images/Polaris
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex receive a Guard of Honour as they arrive at Nausori Airport in Suva, Fiji, Oct. 23, 2018.

Harry wore a gray suit and three medals: an Afghanistan operational service medal and the Queen Elizabeth II Golden and Diamond Jubilee medals.

Tens of thousands of Fijians lined the route from the airport in the rain, waving flags and cheering as they hoped to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds.

The couple, who wed in May, recreated some of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's iconic moments in Fiji, including standing on their hotel balcony to greet Fijians.

PHOTO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wave from the balcony of the Grand Pacific Hotel where they greeted the crowd who had turned out to welcome them in the rain, Oct. 23, 2018, in Suva, Fiji.Robin Nunn/Nunn Syndication/Polaris
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wave from the balcony of the Grand Pacific Hotel where they greeted the crowd who had turned out to welcome them in the rain, Oct. 23, 2018, in Suva, Fiji.

Harry and Meghan were then guests of honor at a traditional Fiji welcome celebration that echoed an event attended by the queen and Duke of Edinburgh during their Commonwealth tour in 1953.

Harry was offered roast pig, a whale's tooth and kava, a traditional drink, as he was officially welcomed at Albert Park in Suva Fiji in front of an estimated crowd of 15,000.

The crowd maintained a reverential silence while the ceremony took place, with Harry and Meghan seated on a dais as a measure of respect.

"Bula venaka! The duchess and I look forward to meeting as many of you as possible during the next two days and celebrating the links and close friendship between Fiji and the United Kingdom,” Harry said in brief remarks to the crowd.

After the ceremony, Meghan and Harry changed into formal wear for a state dinner.

PHOTO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,at a reception and dinner hosted by the President of Fiji at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, Fiji, Oct. 23, 2018.i-Images/Polaris
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,at a reception and dinner hosted by the President of Fiji at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, Fiji, Oct. 23, 2018.

Meghan wore a full-length cape dress by Safiyaa that was the color of Fijian blue. She accented the dress with a pair of borrowed diamond earrings.

PHOTO: Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, at a reception and dinner hosted by the President of Fiji at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, Fiji, Oct. 23, 2018.i-Images/Polaris
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, at a reception and dinner hosted by the President of Fiji at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, Fiji, Oct. 23, 2018.

