All eyes are on Meghan Markle as she and her husband, Prince Harry, undertake a 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

Interested in Royal Family? Add Royal Family as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Royal Family news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The couple will attend more than 70 engagements over the course of their four-nation tour.

Dominic Lipinski/Pool via Reuters

For Meghan, who is expecting the couple's first child, that means possibly the same number of outfit changes.

The duchess, whose every fashion move is closely watched, is being joined in Australia by Jessica Mulroney, her close friend and style adviser.

It was Mulroney, who lives in Toronto, who helped Meghan plan her wedding and who has assisted in styling some of her biggest fashion moments since becoming a royal. Mulroney and her husband, Ben Mulroney, the parents of three children, arrived in Australia on Monday, according to her Instagram stories.

Check back here over the next two weeks as "Good Morning America" tracks all of Meghan's fashion choices during the royal tour Down Under.

Sydney, Australia

On the first day of the tour, Meghan chose to honor her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, by wearing a pair of butterfly earrings and a bracelet that belonged to Diana, who died in 1997.

i-Images/Polaris

Meghan chose an Australian designer, Karen Gee, for her first dress of the tour, the "Blessed Dress" that retails for around $1,200. The designer's website crashed just moments after Meghan was first spotted in the white dress, which Meghan paired with a chic trench coat.

Dominic Lipinski/Pool via Reuters

Meghan also proved practical in her fashion choices, opting to swap her heels for flats when she and Harry caught a ferry to the Sydney Opera House.

i-Images/Polaris

Later in the day, Meghan changed into a $1,895 olive green shirt dress by designer Brandon Maxwell for a welcome reception hosted by Australia's governor general.