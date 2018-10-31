During the final day of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal Down Under tour, the couple spent time in Rotorua, New Zealand, where they learned more about the Maori culture and took part in a powhiri in their honor.

A powhiri is a traditional Maori welcoming ceremony that features dancing, singing and a hongi -- or traditional Maori greeting. Rotorua is a town set beside Lake Rotorua and renowned for its Maori culture.

At Te Papaiouru Marae in Rotorua, Korowai (feather clocks) are placed on the shoulders of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in preparation for the Powhiri, the Ceremony of Welcome. #RoyalVisitNZ pic.twitter.com/BuXWLgT022 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 31, 2018

Meghan wore a Stella McCartney dress, but then added a traditional Maori korowai, or cloak, on top of the dress when she attended the powhiri.

Harry was gifted a carved weapon and an ax while he visited the Tamatekapua Meeting House where the event took place. Trevor Maxwell, a local district councilman, quipped that he should not take the ceremonial weapon to the upcoming game between New Zealand and England's rugby teams on Nov. 11.

A spectacular Haka Powhiri was performed by the Te Arawa people as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Rotorua. #RoyalVisitNZ pic.twitter.com/HniJCkaBPh — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 31, 2018

During his speech, Harry said it was an "honor" to "spend time at the side of the lake with the people of Te Arawa and Ngati Whakaue."

"One of the joys of our visit to New Zealand has been the opportunity to meet so many young New Zealanders who are devoting their talents and energy to making a difference," Harry said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex then moved to watch the Haka Powhiri, the Dance of Welcome, outside the Wharenui. #RoyalVisitNZ pic.twitter.com/tTWF6WZ6cl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 31, 2018

"There are creative, gifted and caring Te Arawa Rangatahi young people here, who are using their talents to preserve and promote the Maori language, to support mental well-being, and to achieve in areas that will benefit their communities, and their country," he added.

The royal couple will then head to Rainbow Springs park, also in Rotorua, to learn more about the center's kiwi breeding program.

Kiwi are the South Pacific island nation's national bird, but have become increasingly endangered. Harry and Meghan will meet with those working to protect the special species, and will also be given the opportunity to name two kiwi chicks.

From there, the couple will meet with members of the public in the city and then visit the Redwoods Treewalk Rotorua, where they will view some Redwood trees that are over 100 years old.

Tomorrow, the royal couple will finally head back to London, concluding their 16-day, four-nation tour Down Under.