Meghan Markle makes homemade banana bread for Australian farmers on royal tour: Here are top 5 banana bread recipes on Pinterest right now

Oct 17, 2018, 12:03 PM ET
PHOTO: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex during their visit to Dubbo, Australia, Oct. 17, 2018.Playi-Images/Polaris
WATCH Meghan Markle and Prince Harry play with children during day 2 of Australia tour

Meghan Markle has confirmed while on a royal tour of Australia that she's the type of guest anyone would like to invite over.

Interested in Royal Family?

Add Royal Family as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Royal Family news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Royal Family
Add Interest

When the Duchess of Sussex, 37, visited a family-run farm in Dubbo, Australia, Wednesday, she did not arrive empty handed.

PHOTO: Food, including banana cake made by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is displayed as Britains Prince Harry and Meghan visit the Woodley family at Mountain View Farm in Dubbo, Australia, Oct. 17, 2018.Paul Edwards/Pool via Reuters
Food, including banana cake made by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is displayed as Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan visit the Woodley family at Mountain View Farm in Dubbo, Australia, Oct. 17, 2018.

The duchess brought with her for tea a homemade loaf of banana bread that she reportedly made in the kitchen of the Admiralty House in Sydney, where she and Prince Harry are staying.

Meghan is known for her love of cooking. Prior to marrying Prince Harry, she ran a lifestyle website, The Tig, that featured recipes.

In her most high-profile, solo charitable endeavor as a member of Britain’s royal family, Meghan collaborated on a cookbook with a group of female survivors of the deadly Grenfell Tower fire.

"I have a lifelong interest in the story of food – where it comes from, why we embrace it and how it brings us together: The universal connection to community through the breaking of bread," Meghan wrote in the cookbook's foreword.

PHOTO: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex arrive at Dubbo Airport, Australia, Oct. 17, 2018.i-Images/Polaris
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex arrive at Dubbo Airport, Australia, Oct. 17, 2018.

While the exact recipe Meghan used for her banana bread has not been revealed, banana bread is one of the most-searched items on Pinterest.

Here are the five most popular banana bread recipes on Pinterest right now.

1. Unbelievably moist banana bread

2. The best banana bread

3. Banana bread bars with browned butter frosting

4. Moist and delicious banana nut bread

5. Chocolate chip banana bread

Comments