Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Melbourne, fan breaks down in tears

Oct 17, 2018, 11:05 PM ET
PHOTO: Britains Prince Harry hugs a member of the public as he arrives at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne, Australia, Oct. 18, 2018.Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP
Britain's Prince Harry hugs a member of the public as he arrives at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne, Australia, Oct. 18, 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent the third day of their Australia tour in Melbourne, where they met with members of the public, including one Harry fan who broke down in tears when he stopped to hug her after spotting her sign in the crowd.

Interested in Royal Family?

Add Royal Family as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Royal Family news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Royal Family
Add Interest

The adorable moment was captured on video, and shows Harry spotting a sign that read: "Been Here Since 4 am! Loved U Since I Was 8!!!"

Harry found the sign in the crowd, and as he gave the well-wisher, identified as India Brown, a big hug, she could be seen breaking down in tears.

PHOTO: Meghan, Britains Duchess of Sussex, speaks to members of the public as she arrives at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne, Australia, Oct. 18, 2018.Phil Noble/Pool/Reuters
Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, speaks to members of the public as she arrives at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne, Australia, Oct. 18, 2018.

(MORE:Adorable boy bear-hugs Meghan Markle, tugs at Prince Harry's beard on couple's royal Australia tour)

(MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry play with koalas on 1st day of Australia tour after pregnancy announcement)

Meghan has continued to engage in diplomatic dressing, like her sister-in-law Kate, when she also travels on behalf of the royal family, this time donning a Dion Lee maxi dress and Martin Grant trench coat, both made by Australian designers.

The so-called "Meghan effect" or "Markle Sparkle," where just about everything the duchess wears sells out instantly has been a staple of the Royal Tour this far. Today was no exception: Dion Lee’s folded sail dress was instantly besieged with online requests, causing the company’s website to crash. The dress, which was a custom-made bespoke dress for Meghan, will reportedly become available later this week.

Earlier today in an Australian TV interview, the CEO of Outland jeans revealed the company had sold out every pair of the ethically-sourced jeans Meghan wore during her engagement in Dubbo, Australia, yesterday. The jeans benefit women who have survived the human trafficking in Cambodia.

PHOTO: Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex are pictured as they tour Australia, Oct. 18, 2018.Tim Rooke/EPA via Shutterstock
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex are pictured as they tour Australia, Oct. 18, 2018.

The royal couple are not spending even five hours on the ground in Melbourne, and their first stop is the Royal Botanic Gardens Government House.

The couple will then head to a young Victorian leaders reception inside Government House, hosted by the governor of Victoria.

(MORE: Meghan Markle's royal tour style: Duchess wears blazer from friend Serena Williams' fashion line)

(MORE: Koalas, flamenco dancers, oh my: Everything you need to know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trip Down Under)

Meghan and Harry are also taking time to meet with young women from the This Girl Can campaign, with Meghan even taking part in some spirit drills. Meghan has long been an advocate of women’s empowerment. Since her marriage to Harry, the couple have together supported programs that encourage training for women in STEM subjects of science, technology, engineering and math. It’s expected women’s empowerment, gender equality and education will be key themes in her future work as the Duchess of Sussex.

Harry was recently named Commonwealth Youth Ambassador by Queen Elizabeth, and this is an opportunity to connect with the next generation of leaders in Australia. One-third of the Commonwealth is represented by those under 30, and Harry and Meghan hope to listen to their ideas and concerns.

Harry spoke about the work he and Meghan expect to do in this arena during their engagement interview, saying, “Both of us have passions for wanting to make change, change for good. With lots of young people running around the Commonwealth, that’s where we are going to spend most of our time hopefully.”

PHOTO: Britains Prince Harry hugs a member of the public as he arrives at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne, Australia, Oct. 18, 2018.Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP
Britain's Prince Harry hugs a member of the public as he arrives at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne, Australia, Oct. 18, 2018.

Meghan expressed her interest in sharing this new role, adding: “The causes that have been really important to me, I can focus even more energy on, because very early out of the gate you realize that once you have access or a voice that people are willing to listen to with that comes a lot of responsibility, which I take very seriously."

Comments