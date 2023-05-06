Prince Louis steals the show dancing, yawning at King Charles' coronation

Louis, 5, showed his personality once again at the historic event.

Fresh off stealing the show at last year's Platinum Jubilee, Prince Louis had his turn in the spotlight again Saturday at his grandfather's coronation.

Louis, who turned 5 last month, joined his family -- parents Prince William and Kate and siblings Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8 -- at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The nearly five hours of events, including the coronation service at Westminster Abbey and a procession, provided Louis plenty of time to show off his personality once again.

The 5-year-old was seen alternatively yawning and looking around inquisitively as the pomp and circumstance of the service played out before him during the service at Westminster Abbey.

Britain's Prince Louis yawns as he arrives at Westminster Abbey for King Charles' coronation ceremony, in London, May 6, 2023. Dylan Martinez/Reuters

The Royals attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London. Yui Mok /Wpa Pool via Getty Images

Louis was seated in between his parents and next to Charlotte, who could be seen talking and pointing things out to her brother.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex sits behind Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Catherine, Princess of Wales during the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey, May 6, 2023, in London, England. Victoria Jones/WPA Pool via Getty Images

During the procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace after the service, Louis got a window seat in his family's carriage, which allowed him to wave and even put his nose up to the window for a closer look.

Prince Louis travels towards Buckingham Palace following Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation ceremony in London, May 6, 2023. Sebastien Bozon/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Britain's Prince Louis of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales travel back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey after the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in London, May 6, 2023. Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

Once at Buckingham Palace, Louis stepped out onto the balcony with his family, and the king and queen.

It was there that Louis got the most animated, dancing, pointing to the sky and talking as a military flypast zoomed overhead.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony in central London on May 6, 2023. Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

The royals stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony following Britain's King Charles' coronation ceremony in London, May 6, 2023. Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Britain's King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Anne, Princess Royal stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the coronation ceremony in London, May 6, 2023. Matthew Childs/Reuters

At last year's Platinum Jubilee, Louis famously covered his ears and screamed as he watched the flypast while standing next to his great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge holds his ears as he stands next to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II to watch a special flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony following the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, in London on June 2, 2022. Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, June 2, 2022. Alastair Grant/Pool Photo via AP

Later on, Louis proved equally entertaining while watching the Platinum Jubilee pageant alongside his parents, siblings and other royal family members.

Britain's Prince Louis and Prince Charles attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, marking the end of the celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, June 5, 2022. Chris Jackson/Pool/Reuters

Prince Louis of Cambridge watches the Platinum Jubilee Pageant from the Royal Box during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, June 5, 2022, in London. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge hugs Prince Louis of Cambridge during the Platinum Pageant, June 5, 2022 in London. Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prior to Saturday's coronation, Kate shared her honest expectation when a well-wisher asked her whether Louis would be on his best behavior for his grandfather's historic day.

"I hope so," Kate said, according to a video shared on social media. "You never quite know with kids."