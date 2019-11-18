Fans of Princess Diana have an opportunity to own one of the most famous dresses from her wardrobe.

The blue velvet gown by Victor Edelstein that she wore to a state dinner at the White House in 1985 will be up for auction next month in London; it is estimated to sell for £250,000 to £350,000, or about $324,121 to $453,770.

The gown must have been one of Diana's favorites; she wore it again several times, including for her last portrait by Lord Snowdon in 1997.

Tim Graham/Corbis via Getty Images, FILE

This isn't the first time the dress has gone up for grabs: Diana auctioned it off shortly before her death in 1997, and it was most recently for sale in 2013, when it sold for about $360,000.

Travolta once said that his dance with Diana came at the suggestion of hostess First Lady Nancy Reagan, who told him, "It is [Diana's] wish."

"I had to tap her own the shoulder and I had to say, 'Would you care to dance?'" he recalled. "She turned around and she dipped her head in that Lady Diana way and we were off for 15 minutes dancing. I'll never forget it. I was so honored."