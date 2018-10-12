Princess Eugenie's royal wedding: Fascinators go flying from Demi Moore, Naomi Campbell and more

Oct 12, 2018, 2:03 PM ET
PHOTO: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Windsor, Berkshire, U.K, Oct. 12, 2018.PlayJames Gourley/REX via Shutterstock
Welcome to the House of Wind-sor!

From Demi Moore to Naomi Campbell to Princess Kate to even the mother of the bride, Sarah Ferguson, it seems that no one was immune to the wind that swept through Friday’s otherwise picture-perfect royal wedding.

The gusts outside St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where Princess Eugenie wed Jack Brooksbank, caused quite a scene for the couple’s more than 800 invited guests.

Carefully-placed fascinators went flying, some women came close to having Marilyn Monroe moments when the wind hit their skirts and even some male guests had fashion malfunctions when the wind overtook their hats.

Take a look at the tight grips guests had to keep on their way inside the chapel.

PHOTO: Demi Moore arrives for the Wedding Of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Oct. 12, 2018.Zak Hussein/SplashNews.com
Demi Moore arrives for the Wedding Of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Oct. 12, 2018.

PHOTO: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Windsor, Berkshire, U.K, Oct. 12, 2018.James Gourley/REX via Shutterstock
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Windsor, Berkshire, U.K, Oct. 12, 2018.

PHOTO: The wind blows as women try to keep their hats on their heads ahead of the Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. Georges Chapel, Oct. 12, 2018, in Windsor, England.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
The wind blows as women try to keep their hats on their heads ahead of the Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel, Oct. 12, 2018, in Windsor, England.

PHOTO: A guest loses a hat in the wind as he arrives for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St Georges Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, Oct. 12, 2018.Aaron Chown/Pool via AP
A guest loses a hat in the wind as he arrives for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, Oct. 12, 2018.

PHOTO: Guests attend the Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. Georges Chapel, Oct. 12, 2018, in Windsor, England.SplashNews.com
Guests attend the Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel, Oct. 12, 2018, in Windsor, England.

PHOTO: Sarah, Duchess of York and Britains Princess Beatrice of York arrive to attend the wedding of Britains Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St Georges Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Oct. 12, 2018.Victoria Jones /AFP/Getty Images
Sarah, Duchess of York and Britain's Princess Beatrice of York arrive to attend the wedding of Britain's Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Oct. 12, 2018.

PHOTO: Naomi Campbell attends the Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. Georges Chapel, Oct. 12, 2018, in Windsor, England.James Gourley/REX via Shutterstock
Naomi Campbell attends the Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel, Oct. 12, 2018, in Windsor, England.

