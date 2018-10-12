Welcome to the House of Wind-sor!

From Demi Moore to Naomi Campbell to Princess Kate to even the mother of the bride, Sarah Ferguson, it seems that no one was immune to the wind that swept through Friday’s otherwise picture-perfect royal wedding.

WATCH: Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive, followed by William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, for the #RoyalWedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. https://t.co/pVadakRQNK pic.twitter.com/ckXR0AXku5 — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 12, 2018

The gusts outside St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where Princess Eugenie wed Jack Brooksbank, caused quite a scene for the couple’s more than 800 invited guests.

Carefully-placed fascinators went flying, some women came close to having Marilyn Monroe moments when the wind hit their skirts and even some male guests had fashion malfunctions when the wind overtook their hats.

Take a look at the tight grips guests had to keep on their way inside the chapel.

Zak Hussein/SplashNews.com

James Gourley/REX via Shutterstock

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Aaron Chown/Pool via AP

SplashNews.com

Victoria Jones /AFP/Getty Images