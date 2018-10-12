Princess Kate, Duchess Meghan share something in common at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding

Oct 12, 2018, 9:41 AM ET
PHOTO: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York, Oct. 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York at St. Georges Chapel, Oct. 12, 2018.PlayGetty Images
Princess Kate and Meghan Markle did not have to look far when they chose which designers to wear to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s royal wedding.

Both the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex wore the same designers Friday who designed their wedding gowns.

Princess Kate, 36, dazzled at Eugenie's wedding at St. George’s Chapel in a dark pink Alexander McQueen dress. She accessorized the dress with a hat by Philip Treacy, a favorite milliner of the royal family.

PHOTO: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Pre-Ceremony, Windsor, Berkshire, U.K., Oct. 12, 2018.James Gourley/REX via Shutterstock
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Pre-Ceremony, Windsor, Berkshire, U.K., Oct. 12, 2018.

For her 2011 wedding to Prince William, Kate wore a long-sleeved lace and ivory satin dress designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

PHOTO: Duchess Kate travels to Buckingham Palace in a horse drawn carriage following her wedding at Westminster Abbey, April 29, 2011, in London.Indigo/Getty Images, FILE
Duchess Kate travels to Buckingham Palace in a horse drawn carriage following her wedding at Westminster Abbey, April 29, 2011, in London.

Duchess Meghan, 37, stood out Friday in a navy blue dress by Givenchy and a hat by Jane Taylor, a London-based milliner.

PHOTO: Britains Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, right, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, left, leave after the royal wedding ceremony of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, Oct. 12, 2018.Will Oliver/EPA via/Shutterstock
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, right, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, left, leave after the royal wedding ceremony of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, Oct. 12, 2018.

When Meghan wed Prince Harry in May at St. George’s Chapel, she wore an open bateau neckline dress by Clare Waight Keller, the first female artistic director to head the house of Givenchy.

PHOTO: Meghan Markle walks down the aisle as she arrives for the wedding ceremony to Prince Harry at St. Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, May 19, 2018. Danny Lawson/AP
Meghan Markle walks down the aisle as she arrives for the wedding ceremony to Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, May 19, 2018.

Kate and Meghan arrived at St. George's Chapel together along with Prince William and Prince Harry, cousins of Princess Eugenie.

The couples also sat together inside St. George's Chapel for the wedding, to which more than 800 guests were invited.

PHOTO: The Royal family at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at St Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain, Oct. 12, 2018.Owen Humphreys/Pool via Reuters
The Royal family at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain, Oct. 12, 2018.

