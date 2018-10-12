Princess Kate and Meghan Markle did not have to look far when they chose which designers to wear to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s royal wedding.

Interested in Royal Family? Add Royal Family as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Royal Family news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Both the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex wore the same designers Friday who designed their wedding gowns.

Princess Kate, 36, dazzled at Eugenie's wedding at St. George’s Chapel in a dark pink Alexander McQueen dress. She accessorized the dress with a hat by Philip Treacy, a favorite milliner of the royal family.

James Gourley/REX via Shutterstock

For her 2011 wedding to Prince William, Kate wore a long-sleeved lace and ivory satin dress designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

Indigo/Getty Images, FILE

Duchess Meghan, 37, stood out Friday in a navy blue dress by Givenchy and a hat by Jane Taylor, a London-based milliner.

Will Oliver/EPA via/Shutterstock

When Meghan wed Prince Harry in May at St. George’s Chapel, she wore an open bateau neckline dress by Clare Waight Keller, the first female artistic director to head the house of Givenchy.

Danny Lawson/AP

Kate and Meghan arrived at St. George's Chapel together along with Prince William and Prince Harry, cousins of Princess Eugenie.

Harry, Meghan, William and Kate arrive for the #RoyalWedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. https://t.co/g2lqmPfj4T pic.twitter.com/MskNw5WlqZ — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 12, 2018

The couples also sat together inside St. George's Chapel for the wedding, to which more than 800 guests were invited.