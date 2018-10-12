Britain’s royal family gathered Friday for another wedding, this one the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank.

Eugenie, 28, and Brooksbank, 32, wed less than six months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's high-profile wedding, and in the same chapel, St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wed.

The Dean of Windsor leads the vows and the giving of the rings #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/UTDo5qYPOW — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 12, 2018

Eugenie, a cousin of Prince Harry, is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duke and Duchess of York.

Prince Andrew escorted his daughter to St. George's Chapel in a 1977 Rolls Royce Phantom VI.

Ben Birchall/AP

Ferguson wore a green dress designed by local Windsor company Emma Louise Design, a green hat with gold accents and a vintage Manolo Blahnik bag for her role as mother of the bride.

Mother of the Bride, Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice, the Maid of Honour arrive for the #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/oeeMJ6hMo2 — The Duke of York (@TheDukeOfYork) October 12, 2018

Eugenie's older sister, Princess Beatrice, wearing a blue dress by Ralph and Russo and a hat by Sarah Cant, served as her maid of honor and delivered a reading at the wedding. Brooksbank's brother, Thomas Brooksbank, served as best man.

The Bridegroom Mr Jack Brooksbank and his brother, Best Man Thomas Brooksbank, arrive at St George's Chapel. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/GVgqhjyZbi — The Duke of York (@TheDukeOfYork) October 12, 2018

Famed tenor Andrea Bocelli was among the musicians providing music for the service, including a performance of "Ava Marie."

The wedding gown

Eugenie chose U.K. designers Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos to design her wedding dress.

Pilotto and De Vos founded the British-based label Peter Pilotto in London in 2007. Eugenie met the designers when she was co-hosting an event in support of women artists, according to Buckingham Palace.

Toby Melville/Reuters

The fabric designed for Eugenie's dress -- complete with a fitted bodice and full pleated skirt -- includes a number of symbols.

A thistle for Scotland represents the couple's fondness for Balmoral, the royal family's Scotland estate. A shamrock for Ireland is a nod to Eugenie's mother's family and york rose and ivy represent the couple's home, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Eugenie's stunning tiara, the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, was lent to her by her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The bride's diamond and emerald drop earrings are a wedding gift from Brooksbank.

Kate wears pink, Meghan wears blue

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived together for Eugenie and Brooksbank's wedding.

Harry, Meghan, William and Kate arrive for the #RoyalWedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. https://t.co/g2lqmPfj4T pic.twitter.com/MskNw5WlqZ — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 12, 2018

Duchess Meghan arrived at St. George's Chapel in a coat dress by Givenchy, the same label as her wedding gown, and a hat by the London-based Noel Stewart, according to royal contributor and commentator Omid Scobie.

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry have arrived at St George’s Chapel for #RoyalWedding2. Meghan is wearing a @givenchy coat dress and a hat by the London-based @noelstewarthat. pic.twitter.com/66xoZWwUWN — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 12, 2018

Princess Kate wore a pink Alexander McQueen dress, Philip Treacy hat and Jimmy Choo heels, Scobie reported.

Also seated: Duchess Kate — in @McQueen dress, Philip Treacy hat, @jimmychoo pumps — and Prince William. No doubt both excited to see George and Charlotte in their bridal party roles. #RoyalWedding2 pic.twitter.com/WVL5QNaLhG — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 12, 2018

Queen Elizabeth, wearing a light blue coat and matching blue hat, and Prince Philip were escorted right to the chapel door.

George and Charlotte lead the wedding party

Prince William's two oldest children -- Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3 -- are serving as page boy and bridesmaid, respectively.

George and Charlotte waved as they made their way up the steps of St. George's Chapel, the same steps they walked as page boy and bridesmaid in Harry and Meghan's wedding in May.

In addition to George and Charlotte, the bridesmaids and page boys include Savannah Philips, 7, and Isla Philips, 6 -- the daughters of Autumn and Peter Phillips; Mia Tindall, 4 -- the daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall; Maud Windsor, 5 -- Eugenie’s goddaughter and the daughter of Lady Frederick Windsor and Lord Frederick Windsor; Theodora Williams, 6 -- the daughter of Ayda Field and pop star Robbie Williams, and Louis de Givenchy, 6 -- the son of Zoe and Louis de Givenchy.

Fans line up for the carriage ride

More than 1,000 invited members of the public are also joining the celebration on the grounds of Windsor Castle, in addition to representatives of charities supported by Eugenie and Brooksbank, children from two U.K. schools Eugenie attended, Windsor locals and members of the Royal Household staff.

Once Eugenie and Jack are married at St. George's Chapel, they will take a carriage ride out of Windsor Castle, on a path accessible to the public.

Time to celebrate

After the carriage procession, Eugenie and Jack's wedding guests will go to Windsor Castle for a reception hosted by Eugenie's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple will have a second day of festivities to celebrate their nuptials at Royal Lodge, Prince Andrew's royal residence on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

In a departure from royal tradition, the couple chose a red velvet and chocolate wedding cake.

The cake designer, Sophie Cabot, came to the attention of Princess Eugenie through her involvement with The Duke of York’s Pitch@Palace program, which recognizes and highlights new business innovation and entrepreneurs.