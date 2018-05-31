Queen Elizabeth has a sweet photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle featured prominently in Buckingham Palace

May 31, 2018, 3:26 PM ET
PHOTO: An official wedding photo of Britains Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with the royal family at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, May 19, 2018.PlayAlexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be on their honeymoon, but they are not far from sight for Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The 92-year-old monarch has what appears to be a never-before-seen photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex featured prominently on a side table in a room at Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II talks with the Honorable George Brandis, the Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, during a private audience at Buckingham Palace, May 30, 2018, in London.

The photo was spotted by eagle-eye royal watchers when Queen Elizabeth hosted the Hon. George Brandis, the Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, at her home on Wednesday.

Meghan, 36, and Harry, 33, appear dressed up for an occasion in the photo, which shows the now-newlyweds posing comfortably together.

A photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is seen in Buckingham Palace, May 30, 2018, in London.

It is unclear where and when the photo was taken.

Harry and Meghan, who wed on May 19 with Queen Elizabeth in attendance, are expected to make their next public appearance June 9 for the Queen's official birthday celebration, Trooping the Colour.

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, in Windsor, England, May 19, 2018.

The day will be a milestone for Meghan: Her first appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as a member of Britain's royal family.

An official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with the royal family at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, May 19, 2018.

Harry and Meghan have kept a private schedule since making their first post-wedding appearance at a Buckingham Palace garden party for Prince Charles on May 22.

