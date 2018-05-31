Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be on their honeymoon, but they are not far from sight for Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Interested in Royal Family? Add Royal Family as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Royal Family news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The 92-year-old monarch has what appears to be a never-before-seen photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex featured prominently on a side table in a room at Buckingham Palace.

John Stillwell/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The photo was spotted by eagle-eye royal watchers when Queen Elizabeth hosted the Hon. George Brandis, the Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, at her home on Wednesday.

Meghan, 36, and Harry, 33, appear dressed up for an occasion in the photo, which shows the now-newlyweds posing comfortably together.

John Stillwell/WPA Pool/Getty Images

It is unclear where and when the photo was taken.

Harry and Meghan, who wed on May 19 with Queen Elizabeth in attendance, are expected to make their next public appearance June 9 for the Queen's official birthday celebration, Trooping the Colour.

Steve Parsons/Pool via Reuters

The day will be a milestone for Meghan: Her first appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as a member of Britain's royal family.

Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP

Harry and Meghan have kept a private schedule since making their first post-wedding appearance at a Buckingham Palace garden party for Prince Charles on May 22.